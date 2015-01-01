पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:डीसी रेट के कर्मियों को समायोजित करने की मांग पर धरना जारी

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एचवीपीएनएल में डीसी रेट पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को हटाने के विरोध में एचएसईबी रेवाड़ी यूनिट द्वारा प्रारंभ किया गया अनिश्चितकालीन धरना मंगलवार को भी सातवें दिन भी जारी रहा। इस दौरान कर्मचारियों ने निगम के कार्यकारी अभियंता के कार्यालय के बाहर धरना देकर रोष प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि जब कर्मियों को समायोजित नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक धरना दिया जाएगा।

धरना की अध्यक्षता करते हुए यूनिट प्रधान सोमदत्त ने की जबकि मंच संचालन यूनिट सचिव विक्रम यादव ने किया। इस अवसर पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि अधिकारियों द्वारा इस मामले में हठधर्मिता को अपनाया जा रहा है।

यूनियन की तरफ से कर्मचारियों के भविष्य को देखते हुए उनके समर्थन में धरना-प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है लेकिन अभी तक अधिकारियों द्वारा इस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा जब तक कर्मियों को समायोजित नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक उनका धरना चलता रहेगा।

इस अवसर पर उमेश कटारिया, विजय कुमार, मनोज सैनी,बबलेश, प्रदीप यादव, अमित जेई, अवधेश, जयसिंह, रामनिवास, राकेश शर्मा, योगेश शर्मा, राजकुमार, संजय शर्मा, कैलाश जाखड़, संदीप, सुधीर कुमार, विनोद कुमार मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें