आरोप:सिविल अस्पताल के डीआईओ संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता पिता की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज

शहर के नागरिक अस्पताल में जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी पद का कार्यभार संभाल रहे वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. सुरेंद्र सिंह संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गए। फिलहाल उनका का सुराग नहीं लगा है। उनके पिता की शिकायत पर शहर थाना पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी का केस दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में जिला महेंद्रगढ़ के नारनौल के सेक्टर-1 निवासी उनके पिता सुभाष चंद ने बताया कि डॉ. सुरेंद्र सिंह नागरिक अस्पताल में डीआईओ के पद पर कार्यरत है। डॉ. सुरेंद्र प्रतिदिन कार से अपने घर नारनौल से आते-जाते हैं। 8 दिसंबर को नागरिक अस्पताल से ड्यूटी करने के बाद वे अपने घर के लिए कार से रवाना हुए थे लेकिन देर रात तक नहीं पहुंचे।

उनके घर नहीं पहुंचने के बाद परिजनों ने उनकी तलाश शुरू की तो मोबाइल पर भी संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। तत्पश्चात परिजनों ने अपने रिश्तेदारियों में भी संपर्क किया लेकिन कहीं पर भी नहीं मिले। इसके बाद उनके पिता शहर की गोकल गेट पुलिस चौकी को मामले की शिकायत दी। शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने उनकी गुमशुदगी का केस दर्ज करने के बाद तलाश शुरू कर दी है। जांच अधिकारी एचसी चरणसिंह ने बताया कि फिलहाल उनका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। संभावित स्थानों पर उनके चित्र भेजने के साथ अन्य थानों को भी इसकी जानकारी दी गई है।

20 वर्षीय युवती भी हुई लापता
शहर की एक कॉलोनी से 20 वर्षीय युवती संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गई। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में युवती की मां ने उसकी बेटी सुबह 11 बजे बाजार गई थी जिसके बाद नहीं लौटी। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

