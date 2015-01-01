पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं हो रही सुनवाई:धवाना में घरो के बाहर रास्ते में जमा हुआ गंदा पानी

नांगलमूंदी9 घंटे पहले
धवाना गांव में घर के बाहर रास्ते में जमा पानी।

गांव धवाना में एक घर के बाहर रास्ते में पिछले कई दिनों से गंदा पानी एकत्रित है। पीड़ित परिवार के लोगों का कहना है कि उनको इससे बड़ी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गंदे पानी के भराव से मकान की दीवारों में सीलन आने से जर्जर होने का भी खतरा है पीड़ित परिजनों ने इसकी शिकायत जिला उपायुक्त, सीएम विंडो, बीडीपीओ को दी है, लेकिन अभी तक समाधान नहीं हो पाया है।

धवाना निवासी महिला वेदवती ने बताया कि पिछले एक साल से अधिक समय से उनके घर के आगे गंदा पानी एकत्रित हो रहा है। घर के आगे गंदा पानी एकत्रित होने से एक साइड का मुख्य दरवाजा पूरी तरह से बंद हो गया है। बदबू व मच्छरों का आलम बना हुआ है। इस बारे में कई बार शिकायत ग्राम पंचायत को दी, लेकिन इस तरफ कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया गया।

इसलिए ही अब जिला उपायुक्त, सीएम विंडो व बीडीपीओ को गंदे पानी की समस्या के बारे में शिकायत दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि गंदे पानी के कारण मक्खी-मच्छरों का प्रकोप भी बना हुआ है, जिससे अनेक संक्रामक बीमारी फैलने का अंदेशा सता रहा है। महिला ने गंदे पानी की समस्या का निदान कराने की मांग की है।

