पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:कृषि विकास अधिकारियों की विभिन्न समस्याओं पर की गई चर्चा

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि विकास अधिकारी संगठन की जिला कार्यकारिणी की बैठक यहां के कृषि उपनिदेशक कार्यालय में जिलाध्यक्ष संजय यादव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में विभागीय मुद्दों के साथ लंबित मांगों को लेकर विस्तार से चर्चा करके इनके समाधान की मांग की गई। मीटिंग को संबोधित करते हुए जिलाध्यक्ष संजय यादव ने कहा कि विकास अधिकारियों की विभिन्न लंबित मांगों के संबंध में सरकार को कई बार अवगत कराया गया है, अभी तक उनका समाधान नहीं हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके संबंध में पुन: एक बार अधिकारियों से मिला जाएगा। इस अवसर पर किसानों से भी आह्वान किया गया कि वे अपनी फसलों के अवशेष नहीं जलाएं क्योंकि इससे वायु प्रदूषण बहुत अधिक होता है। फसली अवशेष प्रबंधन को लेकर विभाग की तरफ से भी कई सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं, साथ में किसान अधिकारियों से भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा गेहूं की बिजाई भी उपचार करके किए जाने की सलाह दी गई। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि किसान सही किस्म का चयन अपने क्षेत्र के अनुसार या परामर्श लेकर कर सकते हैं। मीटिंग में डॉ. अजीत सिंह यादव, डॉ. भागेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. अनिल यादव, डॉ. सतीश कुमार, रवि कुमार, संदीप सिंह व इंद्रजीत सिंह मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें