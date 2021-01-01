पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की समस्या:शहर में फिर शुरू हुई पेयजल कटौती, नहर में पानी आने तक अभी यही शेड्यूल जारी रहेगा

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • 22 जनवरी को बंद हो गया था नहर में पानी चलना, अब 24 दिन में चलेगा पानी

जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 29 जनवरी से शहर में अल्टरनेट-डे(एक दिन छोड़कर एक दिन) पानी की सप्लाई शुरू कर दी है। विभाग के जेई अजय यादव ने बताया कि सप्लाई में बदलाव इसलिए किया जा रहा है कि लोगों को नहर में पानी चलने तक पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी मिल सके। क्योंकि नहर में 24 दिन में पानी चलना है।

ऐसे में शहरवासी भी पानी का सदुपयोग करें, ताकि उनको परेशानी नहीं आए। नहर में पानी चलने तक यह ही शेड्यूल रहेगा। बता दें कि जनवरी माह के पहले सप्ताह में 7 जनवरी को नहर में पानी छोड़ा गया था। इससे पहले शहरवासियों को कई दिनों तक पानी के लिए संकट झेलना पड़ा था। लोगों को प्राइवेट टैंकरों से भी पानी मंगाना पड़ा था।

सप्लाई के लिए यहां करें संपर्क

जेई अजय यादव ने बताया कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति को उनके जोन या कॉलोनी में पानी चलने का शेड्यूल जानना है तो वे हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9467525461 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इस नंबर पर कॉलोनी में पानी चलने के शेड्यूल के बारे में पूछताछ कर सकते हैं।

आज 5 जोन की इन कॉलोनियों में छोड़ा जाएगा पानी
30 जनवरी को शहर में जोन 1 के अंतर्गत छिपटवाड़ा, बंजारवाड़ा, टंडूवाड़ा, शुक्रपुरा पार्ट, जोन 2 में चौधरीवाड़ा, काजीवाड़ा, तोपचीवाड़ा, रावली हाट, रामगली, स्वामीवाड़ा, जैनपुरी, कायस्थवाड़ा, ठठेरा चौक व ौपुरानी तहसील, जोन 3 में चौधरीवाड़ा, तोपचीवाड़ा, मियावाली पंचायत घर, कालाका रोड, सरस्वती विहार व विकास नगर, जोन 4 में घीसा की ढाणी, मधु विहार, महावीर नगर व पूरन नगर और जोन 5 में मॉडल टाउन, सरस्वती विहार, मुक्तिवाड़ा, राजीव नगर, गणपत नगर शामिल हैं।

स्टोरेज क्षमता कम, इसलिए रहती है दिक्कत
नहर के पानी को कालाका में बनाए 5 वाटर टैंकों और लिसाना में बनाए 2 वाटर टैंकों में स्टोरेज किया जाता है। नहरी पानी से टैंकों में अतिरिक्त स्टोरेज भी कर लिया जाता है, लेकिन फिर भी शहर में लगभग 18 दिन तक ही नियमित पानी की सप्लाई दी जाती है।

ऐसे में अब नहर में पानी के चलने का शेड्यूल 24 दिन है। इस वजह से जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास भी कोई विकल्प नहीं रहता है कि पानी लगातार नियमित सप्लाई कर सके। लोगों का कहना है कि सर्दियों में ही पानी का यह हाल है तो गर्मियों में तो बड़ा संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा।

