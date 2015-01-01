पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान बोले:बाजरा बिक्री के शेड्यूल में बदलाव होने के कारण किसानों की बढ़ी परेशानी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडी में गेट पास कटवाने के लिए लाइन में लगे किसान।
  • किसान बोले- पंजीकरण के समय पटवारी ने ही की वेरिफिकेशन, अब फिर से सत्यापन करवाने का क्या औचित्य
  • वेरिफिकेशन और गेट पास के लिए सुबह से लगे लाइन में, तब जाकर बिका बाजरा

न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा बिक्री करने के शेड्यूल में बदलाव ने किसानों की परेशानी को और बढ़ा दिया है। अब जो भी किसान अपनी उपज लेकर मंडी में पहुंच रहा है, उनको पहले वेरिफिकेशन करानी पड़ रही है, तब ही गेट पास मिल रहा है। शहर की नई अनाज मंडी में इस बदले शेड्यूल के चलते पहली बार दोनों एंट्री गेट पर दिनभर गेट पास कटवाने के लिए किसानों की लंबी लाइन लगी रही।

इससे मंडी में अव्यवस्था का भी आलम रहा। किसान भवन में भी वेरिफिकेशन के लिए किसानों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। सुबह के समय तो किसान अपने हल्के के पटवारियों को ढूंढते रहे। सुबह 11 बजे तक ही सभी हलकों के पटवारी मौके पर बैठ पाए।

सुबह से ही पहुंचने लगे थे मंडी में किसान

शहर की अनाज मंडी में जल्दी सुबह ही किसान पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे। मंगलवार को उन किसानों का बाजरा बिक्री होना था, जिनका 15 नवंबर को बाजरा बिक्री करने का शेड्यूल था। अपनी उपज की बिक्री के लिए मंडी में पहुंचे किसानों का कहना था कि सरकार की अब मंशा ठीक नहीं है। जब हमने पहले ही पंजीकरण के समय वेरिफिकेशन करा लिया था तो अब फिर से वेरिफिकेशन कराने का क्या मतलब है।

यह केवल उनको परेशान करने के लिए किया जा रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि सरकार को पहले वाले सिस्टम से ही खरीद करनी चाहिए। उनका कहना था कि अब उनको दो जगह लंबी लाइन में लगना पड़ रहा है। एक तो वेरिफिकेशन और फिर दूसरे गेट पास के लिए दिनभर लंबी लाइन लगी रही। मंडी में खरीद की प्रक्रिया तो दोपहर के समय ही शुरू हो सकी।

किसानों ने बताई समस्याएं
विभिन्न गांवों से अपनी उपज की बिक्री के लिए मंडी में पहुंचे किसानों का कहना था कि पंजीकरण के समय ही पटवारी के द्वारा वेरिफिकेशन भी किया गया था, ऐसे में अब अचानक वेरिफिकेशन कराने का क्या मतलब है। उनका कहना था कि जब इतने दिनों से बिना वेरिफिकेशन के बाजरा खरीद हो रही थी लेकिन अब किसानों को जानबूझकर परेशान किया जा रहा है। सरकार को पहले की तरह ही खरीद व्यवस्था बनानी चाहिए।

