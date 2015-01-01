पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खोल लव जिहाद मामला:3 दिन के रिमांड के दाैरान भी आरोपी ने नाबालिग के बारे में नहीं उगला कोई राज

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • रिमांड के दो दिन और बाकी, फिर अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा आरोपी

खोल थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से लापता हुई नाबालिग का अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। उधर, नाबालिग के अपहरण एवं पोक्सो एक्ट में गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी की रिमांड अवधि भी बुधवार 11 नवम्बर को समाप्त हो जाएगी। हालांकि 3 दिन के रिमांड के दौरान पुलिस द्वारा की गई पूछताछ में कोई खास खुलासा नहीं हुआ है।

मो. रिजवान को सूरत से लेकर आई थी एसआईटी
खोल क्षेत्र के एक गांव से 10 अक्टूबर को नाबालिग के लापता होने के बाद भी लंबा समय बीतने के बाद जब उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा तो परिजनों ने पुलिस से गुहार लगाई थी। इसी बीच हिंदू संगठनों द्वारा मामले में लव जिहाद का आरोप लगाते हुए खोल थाना में पहुंचकर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई।

इसके बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और बल्लभगढ़ प्रकरण को देखते हुए इस मामले को भी त्वरित कार्रवाई के लिए एसआईटी को सौंप दिया। एसआईटी इस मामले में नाबालिग के परिवार में जेसीबी चालक रहे आरोपी मोहम्मद रिजवान को सूरत से लेकर आ गई थी। हालांकि पुलिस ने पहले तो उसे गिरफ्तार नहीं किया था।

लेकिन आरोपी द्वारा नाबालिग को साथ नहीं ले जाने की बात कही जिसके बाद पुलिस ने पहले हुई बातचीत के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ अपहरण व पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया था। केस दर्ज करने के बाद आरोपी को एसआईटी ने पांच दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। हालांकि रिमांड के दौरान आरोपी से पुलिस नाबालिग के बारे में कोई राज नहीं उगलवा सकी है।

नाबालिग को तलाशने आसपास के जिलों में भेजी टीम
नाबालिग का सुराग लगाने के लिए पुलिस ने राजस्थान के झुंझनूं, अलवर के साथ अन्य संभावित स्थानों पर पुलिस टीमें भेजी है। इसके अलावा राज्य की सभी जिला पुलिस को नाबालिग के फोटो भी भेजे गए हैं ताकि उसकी तलाश की जा सके। पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक जोरवाल ने बताया कि आरोपी ने कहा है कि नाबालिग उसके साथ नहीं गई है और न ही उसे उसके बारे में पता है। फिलहाल नाबालिग की तलाश के लिए टीमें भेजी हुई है।

