आयोजन:शिक्षा के माध्यम से ही आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत हो सकती है: चंदा

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रतिभा विकास मंच धानक समाज का कार्यक्रम

प्रतिभा विकास मंच धानक समाज की ओर से बाल भवन में समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें समाज के शिक्षा व अन्य क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले बच्चों को सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि दिल्ली के सेवानिवृत्त सहायक कमिशनर चंदा सिंह शामिल हुए, जबकि अध्यक्षता सेवानिवृत्त स्टेशन अधीक्षक रामस्वरूप खनगवाल ने की।

मुख्य अतिथि चंदा सिंह ने शिक्षा की जरूरत पर बल दिया तथा कहा कि इसी के माध्यम से हम समाज में सम्मान पा सकते हैं तथा अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत कर सकते हैं। संस्था अध्यक्ष कोच सतबीर सिंह देहरान ने कहा कि समाज में प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है, लेकिन मंच व सहयोग के अभाव में ये छिपी रहती है। ऐसी ही प्रतिभाओं को आगे लाने के लिए तीन साल पहले मंच बनाया गया था।

राज्य कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारी आचार्य बिजेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि समाज की प्रतिभाओं को आगे लाने के लिए न केवल इस प्रकार के समारोह आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं, बल्कि जरूरतमंदों को ऑनलाइन कोचिंग भी दी जा रही है। मंच संचालन लेक्चरर सतबीर इंदौरा ने किया।

इस मौके पर संस्था के जिला अध्यक्ष प्रीतम सिंह भरपूर, बाल भवन के सहायक कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अनिल मोरवाल, कांग्रेस नेता ओमप्रकाश डाबला, समाजसेवी दयाराम आर्य, दयाराम धानक, देवेंद्र खरेरा, कन्हैयालाल इंदौरा, बच्चे और उनके अभिभावक मौजूद रहे। समारोह के दौरान कवि स्वर्गीय भरपूर सिंह भरपूर की तीन पुस्तकों का विमोचन भी किया गया।

