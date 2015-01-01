पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:हड़ताल से बाधित न हो बिजली पानी व रोडवेज संचालन

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
26 नवंबर को ट्रेड यूनियनों, कर्मचारी फेडरेशनों द्वारा की जाने वाली राष्ट्र व्यापी हड़ताल के मद्देनजर मंगलवार को डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। डीसी ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए सभी विभागाध्यक्ष अपने-अपने कार्यालय में उपस्थित कर्मचारियों की हाजरी उनके (डीसी) कार्यालय में जरूर भेजें।

डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि जिला में किसी भी सूरत में बिजली और पानी सप्लाई बाधित न हो, इसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए। हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसें आम दिनों की तरह चले, यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए। बैठक में एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल, एडीसी राहुल हुड्डा तीनों एसडीएम व सीटीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

