पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध शराब बिक्री की सूचना:आबकारी कराधान विभाग ने प्रारंभ किया शराब की सैंपलिंग का अभियान, 84 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग की लोगों की सलाह अवैध शराब बिक्री की सूचना तत्काल प्रभाव से दें लोग एवं ठेकों से ही खरीदें शराब

सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब के सेवन से हुई मौत एवं ठेके पर भी नकली शराब बिकने का मामला सामने आने के बाद आबकारी कराधान विभाग सतर्क हो गया है। विभाग की तरफ अधिकृत ठेकों पर बिकने वाली देशी एवं अंग्रेजी शराब की सैंपलिंग का अभियान शुरू किया गया है, जिसके तहत तीन दिनों में शराब के 84 सैंपल लिए हैं।

अवैध शराब के ठिकानों की होगी जांच : सोनीपत घटनाक्रम के बाद आबकारी कराधान विभाग की तरफ से ऐसे ठिकानों को भी चिन्हित किया जाएगा जहां पर शराब की अवैध बिक्री होती है। हालांकि इसमें कच्ची शराब वाले क्षेत्रों पर अधिक ध्यान दिया जाएगा ताकि इस तरह की घटनाओं की पुनरावृति नहीं हो।

विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार जिला में कच्ची शराब बनने के ठिकाने नहीं है फिर भी पुलिस की मदद लेकर ऐसे लोगों की पहचान सुनिश्चित करने के साथ उन पर कार्रवाई कराई जाएगी। साथ ही लोगों से भी आह्वान किया गया है कि वे किसी भी अनाधिकृत व्यक्ति अथवा ठिकाने से लिक्कर नहीं खरीदें क्योंकि जिस सोनीपत में नकली शराब मिली है उससे इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

इस गिरोह की तरफ से किसी अन्य जिले में भी इसकी सप्लाई दी गई हो। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए विभाग की तरफ से सभी शराब ठेकों से सैपलिंग का अभियान प्रारंभ किया गया है जो कि तीन दिन से चल रहा है। अभी तक विभिन्न शराब ठेकों से देशी एवं अंग्रेजी शराब के 84 सैंपल लिए गए हैं और इनको जांच के लिए भेज दिए गया हैं।

इनकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद यह पता चल पाएगा कि जिला में अधिकृत ठेकेदारों की तरफ से भी बिक्री की जा रही है शराब की गुणवत्ता सही है या नहीं है। हालांकि जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर पिछले साल भी कई ठेकों से लिक्कर सैंपल लिए गए थे।

अनाधिकृत स्थानों से न खरीदें शराब, पुलिस को दें सूचना : डीईटीसी
सोनीपत घटनाक्रम के बाद विभाग की तरफ से शराब की अवैध बिक्री के ठिकानों को चिन्हित करने के साथ उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही लोगों से भी यह अपील है कि वे किसी भी अनाधिकृत स्थान व व्यक्ति से लिक्कर नहीं खरीदें और जहां मिलती है तो इसकी सूचना विभाग या पुलिस को दे सकते हैं। ठेकों पर भी बिकने वाली शराब की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है।

होटल पर बिक रही थी अवैध शराब, सीएम फ्लाइंग ने रेड कर पकड़ा आरोपी, 95 बोतल बरामद

दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग पर स्थित होटल एवं ढाबों पर अवैध रूप से बिकने वाली शराब पर सीएम फ्लाइंग ने रेड करके एक आरोपी को 95 बोतल के साथ पकड़ा है। इससे पहले फ्लाइंग ने एनएच-71 स्थित एक होटल से आरोपी को पकड़ा था। वहीं मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने भी कंपनी बाग से एक दुकानदार के यहां से 13 बोतल अवैध शराब पकड़कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने दोनों मामलों में आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सीएम फ्लाइंग को सूचना मिली थी कि दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग स्थित एक होटल पर अवैध रूप से शराब की बिक्री की जा रही है।

टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सेक्टर-6 पुलिस को साथ लेकर दबिश कार्रवाई की तो वहां पर एक युवक ने कट्टे में पेटियां भरी हुई थी। पुलिस को देखकर आरोपी एकदम होटल की तरफ भागने लगा तो उसे पकड़ लिया गया जिसके बाद उससे की पूछताछ में उसने अपना नाम नरेश कुमार निवासी ढाकिया बताया। पुलिस टीम ने कट्‌टा चैक किया तो उसमें देशी, अंग्रेजी सहित बीयर की कुल 95 बोतल व 1 पव्वा बरामद हुआ है।

पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ सेक्टर-6 थाना में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। उधर मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने भाड़ावास रोड पर कंपनी में एक दुकानदार के यहां कार्रवाई करते हुए उसके पास से भी शराब की 13 बोतल बरामद की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि इस मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपी की पहचान भाड़ावास रोड निवासी कृष्ण कुमार के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि भाड़ावास रोड स्थित कंपनी बाग में अवैध शराब बिक रही है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने कृष्ण की दुकान में रखे प्लास्टिक कट्‌टा को चैक किया तो उसमें शराब मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें