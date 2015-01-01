पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:छात्रवृत्ति, सब्सिडी और अन्य पेंशन जैसी सभी मौजूदा स्वतंत्र योजनाएं जोड़ेगी फैमिली आईडी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
परिवार पहचान पत्र कार्य की समीक्षा करते एडीसी राहुल हुड्डा और साथ में मौजूद अन्य अधिकारी गण।
  • एडीसी ने परिवार पहचान पत्र को लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

जिला नागरिक संसाधन सूचना अधिकारी एवं एडीसी राहुल हुड्‌डा ने सोमवार को जिला सचिवालय सभागार में परिवार पहचान पत्र की समीक्षा बैठक करते हुए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि जिला में सभी परिवारों का परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

इस मौके पर तहसीलदार रेवाड़ी प्रदीप देशवाल, नायब तहसीलदार धारूहेड़ा कृष्ण कुमार, सचिव नगरपालिका धारूहेड़ा समयपाल, उप-अधीक्षक एसडीएम कार्यालय प्रदीप कुमार सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में कुल 2 लाख 35 हजार 71 परिवार है, जिनके सदस्यों की संख्या 7 लाख 45 हजार 593 है।

एक लाख 257 परिवार अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट करवा चुके हैं, जिनमें 3 लाख 64 हजार 455 परिवार सदस्यों की संख्या है। एडीसी ने कहा कि प्रत्येक परिवार को 8 अंकों की परिवार पहचान आईडी प्रदान की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि फैमिली डाटा के ऑटोमेटिक अपडेशन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए फैमिली आईडी को जन्म और मृत्य व मैरिज रिकार्ड से जोड़ा जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि वृद्धावस्था, विधवा और दिव्यांग पेंशन के लिए अब केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार ने परिवार पहचान पत्र का होना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा फैमिली आईडी छात्रवृति, सब्सिडी और अन्य पेंशन जैसी सभी मौजूदा स्वतंत्र योजनाओं को जोड़ेगी, ताकि स्थिरता और विश्वसनीयता सुनिश्चित हो सके तथा साथ ही विभिन्न योजनाओं, सेवाओं, सब्सिडी और पेंशन के लाभार्थियों के स्वत: चयन को सक्षम किया जा सके।

एडीसी ने जिलावासियों से आह्वान किया कि वे परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाएं और जिन्होंने पहचान पत्र बनवाए हुए हैं वे नजदीकी सीएससी सेंटर पर जाकर उसे अपडेट करा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि आमजन की सुविधा के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) में कोई अपडेट व नया परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) बनवाना हो तो सीएससी सेंटर में यह सुविधा प्रदान की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र आईडी बनाने एवं अपडेट उपरांत जो फार्म दिया जाता है उस पर अपने हस्ताक्षर अवश्य करें व सीएससी, वीएलई को प्रस्तुत करें।

