अनिवार्यता:वृद्धावस्था, विधवा व दिव्यांग पेंशन के लिए अब परिवार पहचान पत्र हुआ अनिवार्य

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
परिवार पहचान पत्र के रूप में सरकार की ओर से आमजन को योजनाओं का लाभ प्रभावी तरीके से प्रदान करने के लिए विशेष कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में आमजन सहित विभागीय अधिकारी इस कार्य में अपनी भागीदारी निभाना सुनिश्चित करें। जिला नागरिक संसाधन सूचना अधिकारी एवं एडीसी राहुल हुड्‌डा ने यह बात जिला सचिवालय सभागार में परिवार पहचान पत्र की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान कही।

एडीसी हुड्‌डा ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को जिला में सभी परिवारों का परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के निर्देश दिए। प्रत्येक परिवार को 8 अंकों की परिवार पहचान आईडी प्रदान की जा रही है। फैमिली डाटा के ऑटोमैटिक अपडेशन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए फैमिली आईडी को जन्म और मृत्यु व मैरिज रिकार्ड से जोड़ा जाएगा।

बताया कि वृद्धावस्था, विधवा और दिव्यांग पेंशन के लिए अब केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार ने परिवार पहचान पत्र का होना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। इसके अलावा फैमिली आईडी छात्रवृति, सब्सिडी और अन्य पेंशन जैसी सभी मौजूदा स्वतंत्र योजनाओं को जोड़ेगी, ताकि स्थिरता और विश्वसनीयता सुनिश्चित हो सके तथा विभिन्न योजनाओं, सेवाओं, सब्सिडी और पेंशन के लाभार्थियों के स्वत: चयन को सक्षम किया जा सके। एडीसी ने जिलावासियों से आह्वान किया कि वे परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाएं और जिन्होंने पहचान पत्र बनवाए हुए हैं वे नजदीकी सीएससी सेंटर पर जाकर उसे अपडेट करा सकते हैं।

सीएससी सेंटर पर अपडेट के साथ नि:शुल्क बनवा सकते हैं नया पहचान पत्र
एडीसी हुड्‌डा ने बताया कि आमजन की सुविधा के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) में कोई अपडेट व नया परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) बनवाने के लिए सीएससी सेंटर में नि:शुल्क सेवा सरकार की ओर से प्रदान की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र आईडी बनाने एवं अपडेट उपरांत जो फार्म दिया जाता है उस पर अपने हस्ताक्षर अवश्य करें व सीएससी, वीएलई को प्रस्तुत करें।

बता दें कि जिला में कुल 2 लाख 26 हजार 748 परिवार हैं, जिनके सदस्यों की संख्या 7 लाख 12 हजार 858 है। 83 हजार 796 परिवार अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट करवा चुके हैं, जिनमें 3 लाख 4 हजार 261 परिवार सदस्यों की संख्या है। इस मौके पर एसडीएम कोसली कुशल कटारिया, एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविंद्र यादव, नगर परिषद ईओ अभय सिंह, नपा सचिव समय पाल, डीआईओ सुनील कुमार, एसडीएम कार्यालय उप-अधीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

