निकास चुनाव:शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर कल जुटेंगे हरियाणा व राजस्थान के किसान, दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी
  • योगेंद्र यादव बोले- संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के बैनर तले सभी किसान एकजुट

भास्कर न्यूज | रेवाड़ी जय किसान आंदोलन (स्वराज अभियान) के नेता और संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की राष्ट्रीय समिति के सदस्य योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि देश में चल रहे ऐतिहासिक किसान संघर्ष में अब राजस्थान और दक्षिण हरियाणा के किसान भी बड़े पैमाने पर शामिल होने जा रहे हैं। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के बैनर तले हो रहे इस आंदोलन को और मजबूत करने के लिए 13 दिसंबर रविवार को राजस्थान के विभिन्न स्थानों तथा दक्षिणी हरियाणा के सभी जिलों के किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से “दिल्ली चलो” की शुरुआत करेंगे। योगेंद्र यादव ने इलाके के किसानों से अपील की कि वह इस आंदोलन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लें। आज देश का किसान एक ऐतिहासिक संघर्ष में शामिल है। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के बाहर लाखों के साथ डेरा डालकर बैठे हैं। लेकिन सरकार अब भी उनकी बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं है। अब सरकार के कान खोलने के लिए दक्षिण हरियाणा और राजस्थान के किसान को आगे आना होगा। हर परिवार से एक व्यक्ति को इस आंदोलन में भेजने की अपील की। उन्होंने बताया कि राजस्थान से किसान नेता सर्वश्री अमरा राम, बलवान पूनिया, राजाराम मील, कैलाश यादव, शेर मोहम्मद, कैप्टन दीप सिंह, कॉम रामचंद्र, रणजीत सिंह राजू, रमन रंधावा, सत्येंद्र मानव, के नेतृत्व में हजारों किसान शनिवार को ही कोटपूतली की दिशा में कुछ करेंगे, जहां से वे रविवार सुबह शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। इसी तरह दक्षिणी हरियाणा से कॉमरेड सत्यवान, दिलीप सिंह, राजबाला, सरपंच जगमाल, रमजान चौधरी, सलामुद्दीन, तालीम हुसैन, अनीस, दीपक पटौदी, शशि यादव के नेतृत्व में किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर जुटेंगे।

दीपेंद्र ने कहा -किसान आंदोलन राजनीति का मुद्दा नहीं, सरकार छोड़े हठधर्मिता

राज्यसभा सांसद एवं कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी के सदस्य दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन कोई राजनीति या पक्ष-विपक्ष करने का मुद्दा नहीं है। बल्कि किसान ये लड़ाई अपनी फसल और नस्ल को बचाने के लिए लड़ रहे हैं। सर्दी के इस मौसम में खुले आसमान के नीचे सोना आसान नहीं है। इसलिए सरकार को अपनी हठधर्मिता और किन्तु-परन्तु छोड़कर तुरंत प्रभाव से किसानों की सभी मांगें माननी चाहिए। दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा गत दिवस कोसली के गांव मंदौला की पूर्व सरपंच शर्मिला यादव एवं कांग्रेस के पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार झल्लू के पुत्र अभिषेक की शादी समारोह में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ सुधीर कुमार निमोठ, कांग्रेस नेता दीवान सिंह चैहान, मनोज कोसलिया, प्रदीप एडवोकेट दखोरा, संजय बहाला, श्याम सुन्दर चेयरमैन, कुलजीत चैकी सहित अन्य कांग्रेस नेता और कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

