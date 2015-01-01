पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:जनवरी से पुराने वाहनों पर फास्टैग अनिवार्य, न लगवाया तो फिटनेस में दिक्कत

रेवाड़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • परिवहन-राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश, 1 दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बिक्री हुए वाहनों पर होगा लागू
  • 75 फीसदी वाहनों में लग चुका है यह फ्रीक्वेंसी सिस्टम

टोल टैक्स पर कैश लाइन की वजह से लगने वाले जाम को अब पूरी तरह से समाप्त करने की दिशा में सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। मंत्रालय ने एक जनवरी से 1 दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बिक्री हुए वाहनों पर इसकी अनिवार्यता लागू कर दी है, जिसमें एम और एन श्रेणी के भी वाहनों को शामिल किया गया है। साथ ही जिन वाहनों के पास नेशनल परमिट है, उनके लिए भी यह पूरी तरह से जरूरी हो गया है।

दिसंबर 2017 से पहले के वाहनों के लिए भी जरूरी
विदित हो कि मंत्रालय की तरफ से 1 दिसंबर 2019 से फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया था। हालांकि इस अनिवार्यता के बाद आई दिक्कतों को देखते हुए सभी टोल पर अब केवल एक-एक लेन ही कैश की रखी गई है, जो कि अभी भी चल रही है।

अब विभाग की तरफ से दिसंबर 2017 से पहले के पंजीकृत वाहनों के लिए भी फास्टैग अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। चूंकि पिछले वर्ष जितने भी वाहन पंजीकृत हो रहे हैं और जो फिटनेस के लिए जा रहे हैं उन पर फास्टैग लगा होता है। ऐसे में अब जो वाहन बचे हैं, उनमें अधिकांश पुराने वाहन हैं, जो कि वर्ष 2017 से पहले पंजीकृत हैं।

इनमें ऐसे वाहन अधिक है जो कि पर्सनल श्रेणी के है उनमें फास्टैग नहीं है जिनके लिए भी अब सरकार ने अनिवार्य कर दिया है। साथ ही अब नई व्यवस्था के तहत यह भी किया गया है कि इन वाहनों में फास्टैग नहीं होने पर उनकी फिटनेस से संबंधित फाइल भी रुक जाएगी।

अप्रैल से बीमा कराने में भी अनिवार्य
मंत्रालय की तरफ से बीमा फार्म नंबर-51 में भी संशोधन किया गया है, जिसमें थर्ड पार्टी का इंश्योरेंस कराने के लिए भी यह फास्टैग अनिवार्य कर दिया है। यह व्यवस्था भी अप्रैल माह से लागू किए जाने का प्रस्ताव है। ऐसे में लगभग सभी वाहन कवर हो जाएंगे। हालांकि मंत्रालय की तरफ से कहा गया है कि लगभग 75 प्रतिशत वाहनों पर फास्टैग लग चुका है। अब जो बचे हुए वाहन हैं उनमें पुराने अधिक हैं।

बैंक व अन्य प्लेटफाॅर्म पर उपलब्ध
फास्टैग को अनिवार्य करने के बाद टोल बूथ पर इसके लिए स्पेशल शिविर लगाए गए थे लेकिन अब विभिन्न बैंकों के साथ ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफार्म के जरिए इन्हें खरीदा जा सकता है। इसमें वॉलेट में वाहन मालिक को कम से कम 200 रुपए रखने अनिवार्य होगा।

इसके अलावा इस वॉलेट में यूपीआई, डेबिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड, एनईएफटी, नेट बैंकिंग के माध्यम से रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है। अगर बैंक खाते को फास्टैग से लिंक होता है तो पैसे सीधे खाते से काट लिया जाता है।

पुराने वाहनों के लिए है अनिवार्य : प्रबंधक
एनएच-71 स्थित गंगायचा टोल प्लाजा के प्रबंधक कविंद्र चौहान ने बताया कि मंत्रालय की तरफ से पुराने वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। यह लोगों की सुविधा के लिए है ताकि टोल पर जाम नहीं लगे और वाहन चालक बगैर रुके ही निकल जाए।

