एक पिता का अनंत दर्द:पिता मामले की सीबीआई जांच के लिए लोकसभा अध्यक्ष तक पहुंचे, मगर नहीं मिला न्याय

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 साल पहले हुआ था बेटे का मर्डर, पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया मगर आरोपी आज तक नहीं पकड़े गए

शहर की विकास नगर कॉलोनी निवासी स्टेशन अधीक्षक रामखिलाड़ी मीणा की उम्र 53 साल है लेकिन उनका दर्द अनंत है। वजह इकलौते बेटे की 3 साल पहले कुरुक्षेत्र के एनआईटी हॉस्टल में मौत हो गई थी जिसमें उनका आरोप है कि हत्या की गई है। पुलिसिया कार्रवाई ऐसी की बेटे की मौत के बाद भी उनको न्याय की बजाय उनको चक्कर लगवाएं जा रहे हैं।

पुलिस ने पहले सामान्य कार्रवाई फिर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया लेकिन आरोपियों को पकड़ने की बजाय चुप बैठी हुई है। बेटे की मौत से पूरी तरह टूट चुके पिता अब मामले की सीबीआई जांच के लिए गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से लेकर लोकसभा अध्यक्ष तक गुहार लगा चुके हैं लेकिन अभी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।

अब तक 6 लाख रुपए खर्च कर चुके हैं लेकिन एक प्रण बेटे की हत्या के आरोपियों को सजा तक नहीं बैठूंगा
शुरूआती जांच में सीढ़ियों से गिरकर मौत की वजह बताई थी
मूल रूप से राजस्थान के दौसा निवासी रामखिलाड़ी मीणा का बेटा अशोक मीणा दिल्ली में इंडियन इंजीनियरिंग सर्विस की कोचिंग कर रहा था और दिसंबर 2017 में रि-अपीयर के एग्जाम देने के लिए कुरुक्षेत्र एनआईटी गया था। 5 दिसंबर 2017 को अशोक मीणा की संदिग्ध मौत हो गई थी। शुरूआती जांच में पुलिस ने सीढ़ियों से गिरकर मौत की वजह बताई थी।

लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में उसके पेट में कोई नुकीली चीज की बात सामने आई थी। पिता का दावा है कि हॉस्टल के अन्य छात्रों ने भी उन्हें बताया था कि अशोक की हत्या हुई है और उसके शरीर पर नुकीली वस्तु के अलावा किसी भी तरह के चोट के निशान नहीं थे।

इसके बाद उन्होंने अधिकारियों को शिकायत दी तो मामले की जांच अंबाला पुलिस को सौंप दी गई थी। अंबाला पुलिस ने हत्या की धारा जोड़ने की सिफारिश की थी जिसके बाद मई 2018 में पुलिस ने 5 छात्रों को आरोपी बनाते हुए हत्या का केस दर्ज किया था। केस दर्ज होने के बाद ढाई साल बाद भी अभी तक आरोपी गिरफ्तार नहीं किए गए हैं।

एफएसएल रिपोर्ट में अल्कोहल का जिक्र नहीं
शिकायकर्ता पिता ने बताया पुलिस कह रही थी कि घटना की रात को अशोक सहित उसके साथ मौजूद छात्रों ने शराब पी थी और नशे की हालत में सीढ़ियों से गिरने के कारण उसके पेट में कोई नुकीली वस्तु चली गई। जबकि बाद में आई एफएसएल रिपोर्ट में किसी भी तरह की अलकोहल नहीं आई है।

इसके अतिरिक्त घटना की रात के उसके साथ मौजूद युवक बार-बार अपने बयान बदले। इससे पहले पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में भी मौत की वजह पेट में लगी नुकीली चीज बताई गई थी। वहीं घटनास्थल की फुटेज में काफी हद तक मामला क्लीयर है और इन सब तथ्यों के बाद भी पुलिस ने सब कुछ अनदेखा कर दिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने जब एससी-एसटी आयोग में अर्जी लगाई तो पुलिस ने कार्रवाई का भरोसा देते हुए कहा कि आरोपी फरार है और जांच में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी पुलिस गंभीर नहीं है।

न्याय मिलने तक चुप नहीं बैठूंगा : रामखिलाड़ी मीणा
पिता कहते हैं तीन साल से चल रही इस भागदौड़ की वजह से वह कई तरह की बीमारियों से गिर गए हैं। बैक पेन की वजह से काफी परेशानी आ रही है। इस भागदौड़ पर अभी तक 6 लाख रुपया खर्च हो चुका है लेकिन एक प्रण है बस बेटे को न्याय मिल जाए।

आरटीआई का भी जवाब नहीं मिला
पिता ने जांच से संबंधित तथ्य हासिल करने के लिए सूचना के अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत जानकारी भी मांगी तो पुलिस ने जांच लंबित होने की बात कहते हुए किसी भी तरह का जवाब नहीं दिया। इसके बाद पिता ने लोस अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला से मिला तो उन्होंने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से मिलने को कहा। तत्पश्चात उन्होंने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से भी मिलकर मामले से अवगत कराया फिर भी कार्रवाई शून्य है।

