सर्दी ने ठिठुराया:सीजन का पहला घना कोहरा छाया, अधिकतम पारा 13° दर्ज, न्यूनतम पारा दूसरी बार 5.5 डिग्री पर आया

रेवाड़ी36 मिनट पहले
रेवाड़ी में बावल रोड पर छाया कोहरा, लाइट जलाकर चलाने पड़े वाहन।

मंगलवार की शुरुआत इस सीजन के पहले घने कोहरे से हुई। ज्यादातर जगह दोपहर तक कोहरा छाया रहा। शहरी से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र तक कोहरे का असर रहा। कोहरे के कारण सूर्यदेव के दर्शन भी दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद ही हो पाए। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार पहाड़ी इलाकों में पड़ रही बर्फबारी के कारण मैदानी इलाकों में भी गलन रही। इससे लगातार दूसरे दिन शीतलहर से दिन व रात के तापमान में काफी गिरावट आई।

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 17.5 से लुढ़ककर 13 डिग्री पर आ गया। यह इस सीजन में सबसे ठंडा दिन भी रहा। इस कारण दिन में लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। वहीं रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 7.5 से गिरकर 5.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इस सीजन में दूसरी बार 5.5 डिग्री तक न्यूनतम तापमान लुढ़का है। इससे पहले 22 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 5.5 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले एक-दो दिन बर्फीली हवाओं से ठंड बरकरार रहेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान और लुढ़क सकता है।

आगे क्या? अभी और छाएगी धुंध

उत्तरी-पश्चिमी ठंडी हवाएं चलने से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार दो दिनों से गिरावट हो रही है। यह गिरावट अभी और जारी रह सकती है। वातावरण में नमी की अधिकता हाेने के कारण सुबह धुंध भी छा सकती है।

दिसंबर का पहला सप्ताह रहा गर्म
इस सीजन में दिसंबर की शुरूआत में माैसम में कई बार उतार-चढ़ाव आए। पहला सप्ताह गर्म रहा। दिन में तीखी धूप भी निकली, जिस वजह से दिन का तापमान 30 डिग्री के पार तक रहा। लेकिन पिछले दिनों हुई बूंदाबांदी और पहाड़ी इलाकों की ठंड ने मैदानी क्षेत्रों में भी सर्दी बढ़ा दी है। अब लगातार दिन व रात का तापमान लुढ़क रहा है।

7 दिन में 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे आया तापमान
दिन का तापमान 7 दिन पहले यानी 9 दिसंबर को 29 डिग्री पर था, लेकिन लगातार बदले मौसम के चलते मंगलवार 15 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 13 डिग्री पर आ गया। तापमान के गिरने की वजह पश्चिमी विक्षोभ भी सक्रिय होना है। ठंड के चलते सड़क किनारे लोग अलाव तापने को मजबूर हो गए।

