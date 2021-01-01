पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास के मुद्दे:नगर परिषद हाउस की पहली बैठक आज, शहरी विकास के मुद्दे उठेंगे

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद हाउस की पहली बैठक बुधवार को होगी। नवनिर्वाचित चेयरपर्सन पूनम यादव की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली बैठक में शहर के विकास के मुद्दे उठाए जाएंगे। 3 साल बाद हाउस की बैठक होने जा रही है। इससे पहले 2018 में हाउस का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के बाद से एसडीएम ही बतौर प्रशासक कामकाज संभाल रहे थे। पहली बार हाउस हाउस में 32 सदस्य बैठेंगे।

दरअसल अभी तक 31 वार्डों में चुने जाने वाले पार्षदों में से ही एक प्रधान पद की कुर्सी पर बैठता था, मगर पहली बार नगर परिषद प्रधान पद के चुनाव प्रत्यक्ष हुए हैं। ऐसे में 31 पार्षद व एक प्रधान के चलते 32 सदस्यों का हाउस हो गया है। इसके अलावा नगर परिषद के संबंधित अधिकारी भी बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे।

चुनावी वादों पर ध्यान दें अध्यक्ष
नप चुनाव में उपविजेता रही उपमा यादव ने पहली बैठक से पहले अध्यक्ष को उनके चुनावी वायदे याद दिलाए हैं। कहा कि बैठक में चेयरपर्सन को शहर की समस्याओं सफाई व्यवस्था, बेसहारा पशुओं से मुक्ति, सीसीटीवी, स्ट्रीट लाइट आदि पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। कहा कि शहर में गंदगी का आलम है, सफाई व्यवस्था पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

