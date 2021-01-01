पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:पहले 6 हजार से भरा पर्स चुराया, फिर एनवलप पर लिखे पासवर्ड के जरिए खाते से निकाले 5 हजार

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
शहर के मोती चौक पर खरीददारी के लिए आई एक महिला लेक्चरर का शातिर ने पर्स चुरा लिया। पर्स में 6 हजार रुपए नकद के साथ दो एटीएम के साथ पहचान पत्र था। वहीं लेक्चरर ने एक एटीएम के एनवलप पर अपना पासवर्ड लिखा हुआ था जिससे शातिर ने उनके खाते से 5 हजार रुपए भी निकाल लिए।

घटना के तुरंत बाद उन्होंने सूचना पुलिस को दी तो गोकल गेट पुलिस चौकी के कर्मचारी ने तत्काल एटीएम बंद करा दिया, जिससे उनके 60 हजार रुपए निकलने से बच गए। शहर थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी का केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में शहर के अजय नगर निवासी कविता देवी सरकारी स्कूल में लेक्चरर हैं। रविवार दोपहर परिजनों के साथ मोती चौक पर सामान की खरीददारी के लिए गई थीं।

इसी दौरान किसी शातिर ने पर्स चुरा लिया। उन्होंने पर्स में दो एटीएम कार्ड के साथ अन्य दस्तावेज भी रखे थे। एक एटीएम के एनवलप पर उन्होंने पासवर्ड लिखा था। खरीददारी के बाद जब उन्होंने पैसे देने के लिए बैग में पर्स टटोला तो वह गायब मिला। तत्पश्चात मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया कि उनके खाते से 5 हजार रुपए भी निकले हैं। इसके बाद वह गोकल गेट पुलिस चौकी में पहुंचकर जानकारी दी।

चौकी में मौजूद एचसी चरण सिंह ने जब मोबाइल पर आया हुआ मैसेज देखा तो उसमें जिस एटीएम से पैसे निकाल गए हैं उसके नाम की जगह केवल आईडी आई थी। इसके पश्चात उन्होंने एसबीआई के कस्टमर केयर नंबर पर कॉल कर दोनों खातों को बंद कराया। इससे शातिर केवल खाते से 5 हजार रुपए ही निकाल पाया। हालांकि उनके पर्स में 6 हजार रुपए अलग से रखे हुए थे वह शातिर ले जाने में कामयाब हो गया।

कार्ड ब्लॉक कराने के बाद भी शातिर उनके एटीएम से पैसे निकालने के लिए प्रयास करता रहा। इसकी वजह से उनके मोबाइल पर लगातार अलर्ट मैसेज भी आते रहे। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि लेक्चरर के खाते में 60 हजार रुपए से अधिक की राशि थी जो कि कार्ड समय पर ब्लॉक करने से बच गई।

