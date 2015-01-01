पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:माजरा के लिए 50 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ मुआवजा देने पर करीब 4 करोड़ रुपए ही अधिक चुकाने होंगे

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एम्स संघर्ष समिति ने सरकार से गंभीरता दिखाने की मांग की

एम्स संघर्ष समिति के प्रवक्ता कामरेड राजेंद्र सिंह एडवोकेट ने कहा है कि माजरा गांव के किसानों को सरकार 50 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ का मुआवजा देती है तो सरकार को लगभग 4 करोड़ रुपए ही अधिक चुकाने होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत जमीन में से 75 एकड़ जमीन पंचायत की है जिसको लेकर पंचायत इसे निशुल्क देती है तो शेष किसानों को मिलने वाली मुआवजा राशि में अधिक बढ़ोतरी नहीं होगी।

एम्स के लिए सरकार को 200 एकड़ की जरूरत है जबकि जो जमीन पोर्टल पर चढ़ाई है उसमें 75 एकड़ जमीन पंचायत की है। सरकार को केवल 125 एकड़ जमीन का ही मुआवजा देना है और यह 29 लाख रुपए के हिसाब 58 करोड़ रुपए बनता है जबकि 50 लाख की लागत से मुआवजा दिया जाता है तो यह साढ़े 62 करोड़ के लगभग बनता है।

कामरेड राजेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि ऐसे में इतना अवश्य है कि सरकार की नीयत में अवश्य कोई न कोई खोट है जो अब बगैर किसी वजह से मुआवजा को लेकर बेवजह तूल दिया जा रहा है माजरा पंचायत अपनी 75 एकड़ जमीन सरकार को जनहित में निशुल्क देने की पेशकश कर चुकी है। इसलिए सरकार को लॉजिस्टिक हब की तर्ज पर यहां के किसानों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए 50 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा दिया जाए।

