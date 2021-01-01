पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:पहली बार धरने को 100 मीटर पीछे करा खुद आगे बैठी राजस्थान पुलिस

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
तनाव बढ़ने पर राजस्थान की तरफ धरना 100 मीटर पीछे किया, अब आगे पुलिस तैनात।
  • खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर विरोध के चलते तनाव बढ़ा

दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे संख्या-48 के खेड़ा-शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर स्थिति अभी तनावपूर्ण बनी हुई है। हाईवे खाली कराने के लिए लामबंद होते ग्रामीणों के अल्टीमेटम के बाद राजस्थान पुलिस भी हरकत में आ गई है। पहली बार धरने को बॉर्डर से 100 मीटर पीछे की तरफ सरकवाया गया है तथा राजस्थान पुलिस के जवान खुद आगे आकर बैठ गए हैं।

दूसरी ओर हरियाणा पुलिस के जवान मुस्तैद हैं तथा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और चौकस कर दी गई है। शुक्रवार को बॉर्डर पर ग्रामीणों, पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों ने 42 गांवों की पंचायत बुलाई थी, मगर अधिक लोगों का साथ नहीं मिल पाया, जिससे कि आंदोलन की यह खिलाफत शुरुआत में ही कमजोर पड़ती नजर आई।

इसे मजबूती देने के लिए अब लोगों को जोड़ने की तैयारी है। इसके के लिए समर्थन जुटाने का अभियान चलाया जाएगा। आसपास के 42 गांवों में 5-5 लोगों की कमेटियां बनाई गई है। 31 जनवरी को महापंचायत बुलाई गई है। वहीं गुरुवार को दोनों पक्ष बेहद नजदीक थे तथा टकराव की स्थिति बनती नजर आ रही थी। एक बॉर्डर के 10 मीटर इधर तो दूसरा पक्ष 10 मीटर उधर था। शुक्रवार को नजारा बदला हुआ दिखा।

राजस्थान पुलिस ने लंबे समय से बॉर्डर के पास चल रहे धरने को करीब 100 मीटर पीछे करा दिया तथा खुद आगे मोर्चा संभाला। वहीं रेवाड़ी पुलिस तथा अर्द्धसैनिक बलों ने ग्रामीणों को बॉर्डर के पास पंचायत नहीं करने दी। बल्कि बेरिकेडिंग कर सुरक्षा दोहरी कर दी। करीब 400-500 मीटर दूर स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर पंचायत हुई।

दोनों राज्यों की सरकारों से आग्रह, हल निकालें
पंचायत के दौरान ग्रामीणों ने दोनों राज्यों की सरकारों से भी मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर समाधान की मांग की। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि आंदोलनकारियों से राजस्थान सरकार और हरियाणा सरकार के प्रतिनिधि बातचीत करें तथा कम से कम हाईवे को खुलवाएं। इससे सैकड़ों परिवारों की रोजी रोटी पर बड़ा असर पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने चेताया कि यदि हल नहीं निकाला गया तो वे लोग भी 31 जनवरी की महापंचायत के बाद कड़े फैसले लेने पर विचार करेंगे।

बोले- दमन से हुए किसान मजबूत, आंदोलन जारी
आंदोलनकारियों ने कहा कि सरकारी दमन के बाद किसानों का हौसला मजबूत हुआ है और आंदोलन जारी है। धरने पर आंध्र प्रदेश, गुजरात, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र सहित अन्य राज्यों के किसान हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि गाजीपुर, सिंघु व टिकरी बॉर्डरों पर भाजपा द्वारा पुलिसिया संरक्षण में गुंडे भेजकर उपद्रव फैलाने की कोशिश से किसानों में काफी रोष है।

आरोप लगाए कि खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर भी उपद्रव मचाने की कोशिश की गई, मगर किसानों की मुस्तैदी से किसी भी किस्म के खतरे को टाल दिया। बताया कि 30 जनवरी को गांधीजी के शहादत दिवस पर शांति और अहिंसा पर जोर देने के लिए पूरे देश में एक दिन का उपवास रखा जाएगा।

जाम समस्या...

30 मिनट का रास्ता, लग रहे 2 घंटे : हाईवे बंद होने के चलते वाहन चालकों के लिए परेशानी बनी हुई है। शाहजहांपुर-रेवाड़ी रोड का तो हाल ये है कि दिनभर ट्रकों, कैंटर और टैंकरों की कतार लगी रहती है। इससे रेवाड़ी तक महज 30 मिनट के सफर की बजाय 2 घंटे का भी वक्त लग रहा है।

