शिक्षा की शर्त:अध्यक्ष पद के लिए महिला प्रत्याशी का 8वीं पास होना जरूरी, 5 विभागों से एनओसी लाकर जमा करानी होगी

रेवाड़ी9 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद में इस बार पढ़े लिखे वार्ड प्रतिनिधि बैठेंगे। पिछले पंचायती राज चुनाव में राज्य सरकार ने यह प्रयोग किया था। अब नगर निकायों के चुनाव में पहली बार शिक्षा की शर्त लगाई गई है। प्रधान पद के लिए सामान्य वर्ग के पुरुष प्रत्याशी के लिए योग्यता 10वीं पास तय की गई है, मगर रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद का अध्यक्ष पद इस बार पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला के लिए आरक्षित है, जबकि महिला उम्मीदवार का 8वीं पास होना जरूरी है।

इससे पहले अनपढ़ व्यक्ति भी चुनाव लड़कर हाउस में शामिल हो जाता था, मगर इस बार शिक्षित लोग ही चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे। धारूहेड़ा नगर पालिका का प्रधान पद आरक्षित नहीं है। यानी वहां पुरुष या महिला कोई भी किसी भी वर्ग का प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हाथ आजमा सकता है। वहां भी पुरुष का 10वीं पास और महिला उम्मीदवार का 8वीं पास होना जरूरी है।

चुनाव के लिए दावेदारी ठोक रहे इन प्रत्याशियों को पहला काम विभिन्न 5 सरकारी विभागों से अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र (एनओसी) लाकर जमा कराना है। प्रत्याशी पर नगर परिषद का संपत्ति कर, बिजली बिल, बैंकों के ऋण आदि बकाया नहीं होने चाहिए।

हर विभाग में हेल्प डेस्क होनी जरूरी नगरपरिषद कार्यालय में बनाई गई
प्रत्याशी को एनओसी देने के लिए प्रत्येक विभाग द्वारा हेल्प डेस्क बनाना जरूरी है। ताकि प्रत्याशी को एनओसी प्राप्त करने में अधिक चक्कर नहीं लगाने पड़ें। नगर परिषद कार्यालय के कमरा नंबर 3 में एनओसी जारी करने के लिए टीम की ड्यूटी तय कर दी गई है। इसी तरह बाकी विभागों में भी एनओसी दी जा रही है। इसमें उम्मीदवारों को सहूलियत हो, इसके लिए नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने विभागों को पत्र भी लिखा है।

नप से 185 लोगों ने ली एनओसी
बड़ी संख्या में एनओसी जारी की जानी हैं। इसका अंदाजा इससे लगा सकते हैं कि शहर में 31 वार्ड हैं। एक वार्ड में 2 तो कहीं पर 5-6 प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में हैं। इसके अलावा ऐसे भी लोग हैं जो कि अपने प्रत्याशी के साथ नाॅमिनेशन करेंगे, ताकि किसी सूरत में नामांकन रद्द होता है तो दूसरा उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ सके।

इन सभी को ही एनओसी की जरूरत होगी। धारूहेड़ा में भी 17 वार्ड हैं। दोनों ही जगह प्रधान पद और सदस्य के लिए भी एनओसी जरूरी तौर पर चाहिए। क्याेंकि डिफाल्टर होने की स्थिति में उम्मीदवार चुनाव से अयोग्य माना जाएगा। नगर परिषद कार्यालय से शुक्रवार तक 185 लोग एनओसी ले चुके हैं।

पहले दिन चार नाॅमिनेशन
नप रेवाड़ी और धारूहेड़ा नपा दोनों में ही प्रधान और सदस्य के पदों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गई। जो कि 16 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। पहले दिन रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद से चार नामांकन भरे गए। इनमें वार्ड नंबर 4 से सरिता सैनी पत्नी दिनेश कुमार, वार्ड 8 से राजकुमार पुत्र दयाल चंद, वार्ड 23 से रामअवतार पुत्र घीसा राम, वार्ड 25 से सरोज बाला पत्नी सत्यनारायण ने पर्चा दाखिल किया है। धारूहेड़ा से पहले दिन एक भी नोमिनेशन नहीं आया।

प्रधान पद के लिए पार्टियों पर नजर
नगर परिषद प्रधान के नोमिनेशन के लिए उम्मीदवार पार्टियों पर नजर टिकाये हैं। बहुत से प्रत्याशी भाजपा और कांग्रेस से टिकट की आस में हैं। जब पार्टियां अपना प्रत्याशी तय कर नॉमिनेशन कराएंगी तो कुछ लोग निर्दलीय भी पर्चा दाखिल करने की तैयारी में हैं। ये पार्टियां 13 व 14 दिसंबर तक अपने पत्ते खोलेंगी।

ये है शैक्षणिक योग्यता

  • सामान्य वर्ग के पुरुष के लिए 10वीं
  • महिला प्रत्याशी के लिए 8वीं
  • आरक्षित वर्ग के पुरुष के लिए 8वीं
  • आरक्षित वर्ग की महिला (मेंबर) के लिए 5वीं

आज भी दफ्तर खुला, ले सकते हैं एनओसी : ईओ
नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों की सहूलियत का ख्याल रखते हुए एनओसी के लिए शनिवार को भी नगर परिषद कार्यालय खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। प्रत्याशियों के लिए इस बार शैक्षणिक योग्यता भी रखी गई है। - अभय सिंह, ईओ, नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी।

