जायजा:अंडरपास की मांग पर धरने पर बैठे पाली के ग्रामीणों से मिलने पहुंचे पूर्व मंत्री

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नारनौल रोड स्थित गांव पाली में रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से अंडरपास बनाने की मांग को लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठे ग्रामीणों से मिलने के लिए मंगलवार को पूर्व मंत्री कैप्टन अजय यादव पहुंचे। कैप्टन यादव ने गांव में पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों की इस मांग का समर्थन करते हुए प्रशासन के साथ रेलवे और हाइवे के अधिकारियों से तुरंत प्रभाव से इस समस्या का समाधान किए जाने की मांग की।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन गांव के लोगों की धरातल पर मौजूद पीड़ा को समझे और यह वास्तविक रूप से संभव नहीं है कि खेतों से हरा चरा लेकर आने वाली महिलाएं कैसे चार-पांच किमी का न केवल अतिरिक्त सफर अपितु ओवरब्रिज से ऊपर से आना उनके लिए बेहद मुश्किल होगा। इस रास्ता से गांव के किसान व मजदूर का आना जाना होता है और बेटियों को भी स्कूल-कॉलेज आना होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीणों के इतने दिन से धरना देने के बाद भी सरकार की तरफ से कोई जनप्रतिनिधि यहां पर नहीं आना साफ दर्शाता है कि सरकार को आम लोगों की परेशानी से कोई वास्ता नहीं है। पाली गांव से 3 किलोमीटर रेवाड़ी की तरफ और 5 किलोमीटर नारनौल की तरफ नए बनने वाले रोड पर भी कोई कट या अंडरपास नही है। गांव की लगभग 500 एकड़ कृषि जमीन रेलवे लाइन के पार पड़ती है, इसलिए सरकार को इस पर गंभीरता दिखानी चाहिए।

