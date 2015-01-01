पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1971 में पाकिस्तान पर जीत का दिन:पूर्व मंत्री कैप्टन अजय व रेजांगला शौर्य सम्मान समिति सदस्यों ने भी किया शहीदों को नमन

रेवाड़ी11 घंटे पहले
पूर्व मंत्री कैप्टन अजय सिंह यादव ने बुधवार को रेजांगला दिवस शौर्य सम्मान समिति के पदाधिकारियों, सदस्यों और कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ रेजांगला पार्क में स्थित शहीदी स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

कैप्टन यादव ने बताया कि किस तरह रेजांगला की लड़ाई में हमारे वीरों ने अपनी वीरता का परिचय देते हुए मात्र 120 लोगों ने हजारों चीनी सैनिकों से मुकाबला किया था। रेजांगला की लड़ाई में जो जांबाज शहीदों ने वीरता की मिसाल दी थी, इसका गवाह इतिहास है। मात्र 114 वीरों ने चीनी फौज के दांत खट्टे किए थे। उन वीरों को हम नतमस्तक करते हैं। आज हम यदि चैन की नींद और खुली हवा में श्वांस ले रहे हैं तो सिर्फ उन वीर सैनिकों की बदौलत जो दिन रात सीमा पर रहकर हमारी रक्षा करते हैं।

समिति के मुख्य महासचिव डॉ. उमाशंकर यादव ने 1971 के युद्ध व 1962 के रेजांगला के शहीदों को नमन करते हुए कहा कि देश की रक्षा करने में अहीरवाल के सैनिकों का अनुकरणीय अनूठा योगदान रहा है। 1971 के युद्ध में फील्ड मार्शल माणिक शॉ के नेतृत्व में जहां पाकिस्तानी सेना को नाकों चने चबवाए गए, वहीं 1962 के भारत-चीन युद्ध के दौरान 18 हजार फीट उंचाई पर रेजांगला पोस्ट पर 124 जवानों की टुकड़ी में से रेवाड़ी क्षेत्र के 114 जवानों ने शहादत देकर सैन्य इतिहास में एक मिसाल पेश की थी।

