पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम आजकल:दिसंबर का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा शुक्रवार, बूंदाबांदी से पारा 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से लुढ़ककर 21.5 डिग्री आया, अब छाएगी धुंध

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हलकी बूंदाबांदी में महाराणा प्रताप चौक से गुजरते वाहन चालक।
  • रात पहले से गर्म हुई, दिसंबर के पहले 3 दिन में तापमान था 8 डिग्री से कम

मौसम लगातार मिजाज बदल रहा है। नवंबर में जहां सर्दी रिकाॅर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच रही थी, वहीं दिसंबर में अभी तक उतनी ठंड नहीं रही है। दिन के तापमान के लिहाज से अभी तक शुक्रवार सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। शुक्रवार को 4.5 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ अधिकतम पारा 21.5 डिग्री पर आ गया। ऐसा दिन के समय हुई बूंदाबांदी के चलते हुआ।

जबकि अभी तक दिसंबर के शुरूआती 10 दिनों के दौरान एक बार भी पारा 26 डिग्री (10 दिसंबर) से नीचे नहीं आया था। एक दिसंबर को 21, दो दिसंबर को 27.2, छह दिसंबर को 27 तथा 7 दिसंबर को 27.5 डिग्री तापमान था। बाकी दिनों में इससे अधिक तापमान रहा है। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम पारा 10.4 डिग्री रहा। 6 दिसंबर से अब तक न्यूनतम पारा 10 डिग्री से अधिक चल रहा है। जबकि शुरूआती 4 दिनो में 7.5 से 9.5 डिग्री के बीच था।

दिनभर नहीं निकली धूप
शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे। इसके चलते दिनभर धूप नहीं निकली। वरना अन्य दिनों में तेज धूप खिली रहती थी। बादल छाने के साथ ही दोपहर के समय कुछ देर के लिए बौछारें भी गिरी। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अब कोहरा छाना शुरू होगा। 12 व 13 दिसंबर से घना कोहरा नजर आ सकता है। हालांकि हल्का कोहरा शुक्रवार सुबह भी छाया रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें