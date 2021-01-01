पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:कृषि संबंधित उपकरणों, यंत्र और पौध संरक्षण रसायन सहित अन्य सामग्री पर मिलेगा अनुदान, अलग-अलग तिथि निर्धारित

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन के अंतर्गत मिलेगा यह अनुदान, आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 मार्च

राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन के अंतर्गत जिला में कृषि संबंधित उपकरणों, यंत्रों, पौधा संरक्षण रसायन, जैविक खाद व अन्य सामग्री पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से अनुदान राशि उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। इसमें तिलहन स्कीम के अंतर्गत हस्त चालित स्प्रे-पंप पर (सामान्य वर्ग-24 अनुदान राशि 600 रुपए प्रति इकाई व अ. ज. -6, अनुदान राशि 800 रुपए प्रति इकाई तथा पावर चालित स्प्रे-पंप (सामान्य वर्ग-16, अनुदान राशि 8000 रुपए प्रति इकाई व अ.ज.-4, अनुदान राशि 10000 रुपए की दर से किसानों को अनुदान पर उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 मार्च 2021 है। इसी स्कीम के अंतर्गत पौधा-संरक्षण रसायन, खरपतवार नाशक व सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्व पर सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 120 एकड़ अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 30 एकड़ क्षेत्र पर 500 रुपए प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 25 फरवरी है।

जाने कितने एकड़ पर कितना अनुदान
दलहन स्कीम के अंतर्गत पौधा-संरक्षण रसायन, खरपतवारनाशक पर सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 400 एकड़, अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 100 एकड़ क्षेत्र तथा सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्व पर सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 240 एकड़ अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 60 एकड़ क्षेत्र पर 500 रुपए प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। जैविक खाद पर सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 280 एकड़, अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 70 एकड़ क्षेत्र पर 300 रुपए प्रति हेक्टेयर की दर से अनुदान दिया जा रहा है।

यहां कर सकते हैं आवेदन

किसान उक्त मद में प्रयोग होने वाली कृषि सामग्री की खरीद के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन agriharyana.org पोर्टल पर अंतिम तिथि से पहले करना आवश्यक है और कृषि सामग्री हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार की समग्र सिफारिशों के अनुसार भूमि सुधार विकास निगम, हरियाणा बीज विकास निगम, सरकारी, अर्धसरकारी, सहकारी समिति या अधिकृत विक्रेता से खरीद कर रसीद संबंधित कृषि विकास अधिकारी के पास भेजेगा तथा कृषि विकास अधिकारी सत्यापन करके उचित माध्यम द्वारा संबंधित जिले के उप कृषि निदेशक के कार्यालय में भेजेगा।

