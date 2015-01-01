पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएस ने कहा:बढ़ते कोरोना केस चिंताजनक, सख्ती करें जागरूक रहें, कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग तेज हो

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
वीसी के माध्यम से चीफ सेक्रेटरी की कोरोना पर समीक्षा बैठक में शामिल डीसी व अन्य अधिकारी।
  • संपर्क में आए 10 से 15 लोगों को ढूंढें और समय पर करें टेस्टिंग, एनसीआर के जिलों में स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक

प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के मामले एक बार फिर से बढ़ रहे हैं। एनसीआर के जिलों में स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक है और हमें इससे निपटने के लिए सख्ती के साथ-साथ जन जागरूकता भी करनी है। मुख्य सचिव मंगलवार को विडियो कांफ्रेस के माध्यम से प्रदेश के सभी जिलों की कोविड-19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से बाजारों में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है।

इसके साथ ही लोगों ने सामाजिक दूरी का पालन और मास्क लगाना भी कम कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि कोविड-19 के मामलों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में सभी जिला उपायुक्त, पुलिस आयुक्त, पुलिस अधीक्षक, नगर निगम कमिश्नर व अन्य अधिकारी इस विषय को गंभीरता से लें। सभी जिलों के उपायुक्त अलग-अलग प्लान तैयार करें। फ्लैग मार्च करें और और लोगों को समझाएं कि कोविड -19 का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है और हमें इससे बचाव के लिए सतर्कता बरतनी है।

अधिक से अधिक चालान करें। सभी बैंकवेट हाल, होटल, फार्म हाउस संचालकों को समझाएं कि वह अपने परिसरों में ज्यादा भीड़ इकट्ठा न होने दें। सभी बाजारों में दुकानदारों को बताएं कि सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखें और ग्राहकों की अधिक भीड़ इकट्ठा न होने दें। कोई भी पॉजिटिव मिले तो 72 घंटे के अंदर उसके संपर्क में आने वाले कम से कम 15 लोगों की सूचना इकठ्ठा कर जांच कराएं। जिन अस्पतालों या क्षेत्रों में कोविड-19 से ज्यादा मृत्यु हैं वहां पर ऑडिट करें और पता लगाएं कि क्या कारण रहे हैं।

कोरेाना में लापरवाही भी मृत्यु की वजह : डीसी

डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने वीसी में बताया कि कई बार मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद अस्पताल में देरी से पहुंचता है, जिसके कारण मृत्यु हो जाती है। पॉजिटिव मिलते ही पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर अनिवार्य रूप से दे दिया जाए तो वह अपना ऑक्सीजन लेवल चैक कर सकता है।

समय रहते अस्पताल में पहुंच सकता है। कोविड केयर किट में अब ऑक्सीमीटर भी प्रदान किया जाएगा। वीसी में एडीसी राहुल हुड्डा, एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविन्द्र यादव, एसडीएम बावल मनोज कुमार, सीटीएम संजीव कुमार, डीएसपी अमित भाटिया, उप सिविल सर्जन डॉ अशोक व डॉ राजबीर, डॉ दीपक सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

