तैयारी:रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने को जिले के 12 औषधालयों में शुरू होंगे हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव और इलाज में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता (इम्युनिटी) की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है और इसी वजह से अब आयुर्वेद के प्रति लोगों का रुझान बढ़ा है। इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए लोग अब आयुर्वेद औषधियों के अलावा इलाज की विभिन्न पद्धतियों का सहारा ले रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी कोरोना रोगियों काे एलोपैथी दवाईयों के साथ आयुर्वेदिक काढ़ा पिलाने और गिलोय की टेबलेट भी दे रहा है।

ऐसे में अब भविष्य में आयुर्वेदिक औषधालयों में हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर भी खोलने की योजना है। इसके लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। जिले में 12 सरकारी आयुर्वेद औषधालयों में यह केंद्र खोले जाएंगे। इनमें गंभीर रोगियों की आयुर्वेदिक पद्धति और योग व प्रणायाम के प्रशिक्षण से इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। खास बात रहेगी कि इन सेंटर्स का कलर भी एक ही रहेगा। इसके लिए भी प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

आयुर्वेदिक दवा से उपचार, योग से देंगे बेहतर स्वास्थ्य का प्रशिक्षण
यहां बनेंगे सेंटर | जिन औषधालयों में हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर खुलेंगे, उनमें बनीपुर, बीकानेर, खोरी, मंगलेश्वर, मूंदी, मूसेपुर, पाली, प्राणपुरा, रालियावास, सहारनवास, संगवाड़ी व सुठाना शामिल हैं। सेंटर्स पर योगा व प्राणायाम के साथ ही अन्य व्यवस्थाएं भी रहेंगी। ये सभी व्यवस्थाएं होते ही हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स शुरू हो जाएंगे। इस सेंटर्स में योगाचार्य की भी नियुक्त करने की प्लानिंग है।

प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा व औषधियों पौधों को बढ़ावा
इन सेंटर्स पर पंचकर्मा की सुविधा तो नहीं, लेकिन पंचकर्मा की विभिन्न पद्धतियों के तरीके बताएं जाएंगे। लोगों को बताया जाएगा कि इनसे क्या फायदा है। जैसे धूप स्नान, मिट्‌टी लेप, मालिश आदि किसमें महत्वपूर्ण है। योग के बारे में भी बताया जाएगा और योग-प्राणायाम भी करवाए जाएंगे। स्वस्थ जीवन शैली के गुर भी बताए जाएंगे।

हर सेंटर पर एक योगाचार्य की भी नियुक्ति करने की फिलहाल योजना है। हेल्थ सेंटर के क्षेत्र में पाए जाने वाले औषधियों पौधों की पहचान की जाएगी। औषधीय की विधियों के बारे में लोगों को बताया जाएगा। औषधालय में स्थानीय जलवायु के अनुकूल उगने वाले पौधे जैसे गिलोय, तुलसी, घृतकुमारी, शतावरी आदि लगाए जाएंगे। लोगों को घर में उपलब्ध सौंठ, हल्दी, दाल चीनी सहित अन्य चीजों से स्वस्थ रहने के टिप्स बताए जाएंगे।

स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता भी बताएंगे आयुर्वेदिक टिप्स : डीएओ
हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम, अाशा, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता डोर टू डोर जाकर, ग्राम सभाओं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यक्रमों, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों, मातृ शिशु पोषण दिवसों में सेंटर पर सुविधाओं की जानकारी, दिनचर्या, ऋतुचर्या व स्वस्थ रहने के टिप्स दिए जाएंगे।

दूसरे गांवों में गंभीर बीमारियों का भी पता लगाएंगे। उसके बाद मेडिसिन भी दी जाएगी। वेलनेस सेंटर को लेकर ट्रेनिंग हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा जरूरी मेडिसिन भी उपलब्ध होने के साथ ही कुछ सामान भी आ गए हैं।
डॉ. अजीत सिंह, जिला आयुर्वेदिक अधिकारी, रेवाड़ी।

