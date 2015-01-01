पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:मतदाता सूची में अपने व परिवार के सदस्यों के नाम जांचने जरूरी, न होने पर 15 दिसंबर तक नए वोट के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • इस अवधि में 4 दिन रहेगी विशेष तिथि, बीएलओ जुटाएंगे मतदान केंद्रों पर फार्म

एक जनवरी 2021 को अर्हता तिथि मानकर फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का प्रारम्भिक प्रकाशन 16 नवंबर को जिला के तीनों विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों नामत: 72-बावल (अजा), 73-कोसली तथा 74-रेवाड़ी के सभी 781 मतदान केन्द्रों पर कर दिया गया है।

डीसी एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी रेवाड़ी यशेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का कार्य 16 नवम्बर से 15 दिसम्बर तक चलेेगा। इस दौरान विशेष अभियान तिथि 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर (शनिवार व रविवार) को सभी बीएलओज अपने-अपने मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक बैठकर आम जनता व मतदाताओं से फार्म प्राप्त करेंगे।

जिन मतदाताओं की आयु एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक हो गई है तो वे अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जहां पर निवास करता है वहां पर वोट बनवाने के लिए पात्र है। उन्होंने सभी सुपरवाइजरों को निर्देश दिए कि सभी बीएलओज 21 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति जो अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाना चाहता है।

उससे उनके पूर्व पहचान पत्र की काेपी/पूर्व निवास स्थान के पते की प्रमाण की प्रति लेते हुए पूर्ण पड़ताल करके ही फार्म भरवाया जाए तथा फार्म के साथ डिक्लेरेशन फार्म भी अवश्य भरवाएं। उन्होंने यह भी निर्देश दिए कि वोट बनवाने आए पात्र व्यक्तियों से उनके आयु व रिहायश के मूल प्रमाण जांच करके व उनके रिहायश की मौके की पड़ताल करके ही बीएलओ अपनी सत्यापन रिपोर्ट करें।

डीसी ने विशेष अभियान तिथि का लाभ उठाते हुए अपने-अपने क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूची में अपने व अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के नाम अवश्य जांच लेने की भी अपील की है।

