रेवाड़ी:सख्ती बढ़ी तो हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट लगवाने वाले भी बढ़े, रोज आ रहे 200 ऑर्डर

रेवाड़ी35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनसीआर के सभी जिलों में अप्रैल 2019 से पहले पंजीकृत वाहनों पर प्लेट के साथ श्रेणी का स्टीकर है अनिवार्य

दिल्ली सहित एनसीआर के जिलों में हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर एवं उनमें प्रयोग होने वाले फ्यूल का स्टीकर अनिवार्य करने के बाद नंबर प्लेट बनवाने वाले वाहनों चालकों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी होने लग गई है। उधर दिल्ली में इस पर पूरी तरह से अनिवार्यता लागू करने के बाद यहां से जाने वाले वाहन चालक भी कार्रवाई के डर से प्लेट बनवाने लगे हैं। फिलहाल अभी तक यह रफ्तार कम थी लेकिन अब एक सप्ताह से यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है।

परिवहन विभाग ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश बाद अक्टूबर माह में ऐसे सभी वाहनों के लिए हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट अनिवार्य कर दी थी जिनका पंजीकरण वर्ष 2019 से पहले का था। इसके तहत उन तमाम वाहन चालकों को यह प्लेट लगवानी होगी जिन्होंने अभी तक यह प्लेट नहीं लगाई थी। हालांकि प्रशासन की तरफ से पहले भी इसे अनिवार्य किया गया था लेकिन इस पर गंभीरता से अमल नहीं हुआ है। अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तरफ से इन वाहनों पर नंबर प्लेट के साथ फ्यूल की श्रेणी के हिसाब से स्टीकर भी अनिवार्य कर दिए गए थे।

इनका मकसद दिल्ली में लागू किए आड-इवन सिस्टम को बेहतर ढंग से लागू कराने का था जिसके तहत इसकी अवहेलना करने वाले वाहनों अलग ही पहचान सुनिश्चित करना था। परिवहन विभाग की तरफ से अक्टूबर में दिए गए निर्देशों के बाद भी काफी संख्या में ऐसे वाहन चालक हैं जिन्होंने प्लेट नहीं लगवाई है। अब दिल्ली में ऐसे वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू होने का असर यहां तक पड़ना शुरू हो गया है।

स्टीकर भी लगवाने होंगे: वाहन चालकों के लिए नंबर प्लेट के साथ फ्यलू के स्टीकर भी लगवाने जरूरी होंगे। इसके तहत पेट्रोल एवं सीएनजी वाहनों पर नीले रंग का स्टीकर लगाया जाएगा। डीजल वाहनों के लिए संतरी कलर की जबकि ग्रे-रंग का स्टीकर इलेक्ट्रिक व अन्य श्रेणी के वाहनों के लिए लगाया जाएगा।

पहले 20 से 50 लोग ही लगवाते थे नंबर प्लेट
पुलिस एवं परिवहन विभाग की तरफ से नंबर प्लेट नहीं लगवाने वाले वाहन चालकों पर कार्रवाई किए जाने के कारण अब कंपनी को प्रतिदिन 200 प्लेट के आर्डर मिल रहे हैं। इससे पहले यह संख्या महज 20 से 50 के बीच ही रहती थी। अब परिवहन विभाग की तरफ से की जा रही सख्ती के बाद प्लेट बनवाने वालों की संख्या भी बढ़ जाती है।

अनिवार्य है नंबर प्लेट, कर रहे हैं सख्ती : एसएचओ
ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी उमेश कुमार ने बताया कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशानुसार पिछले साल अप्रैल से पहले के पंजीकृत तमाम वाहनों पर हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट जरूरी है। इसकी अवहेलना करने वालों पर लगातार कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है।

