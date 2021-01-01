पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सवालों में भर्ती प्रक्रिया:आईजीयू; लैब अटेंडेंट भर्ती में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर, आज सुनवाई

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  याचिकाकर्ता का तर्क... आरक्षण नियम नहीं मान रही यूनिवर्सिटी

इंदिरा गांधी यूनिवर्सिटी (आईजीयू) में लैब अटेंडेंट के पदों पर हाल ही में हुई भर्ती प्रक्रिया में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे हैं। याचिकाकर्ता ने सरकार से इसकी शिकायत करने के साथ पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में भी याचिका दायर की है। शिकायतकर्ता ने तर्क दिया कि विज्ञापन जारी करने के दौरान विश्वविद्यालय ने निर्देश अंकित किए थे कि हरियाणा आरक्षण नियम मान्य होंगे। जबकि मेरिट तैयार करते समय इन नियमों को नहीं माना गया है। इस मामले में अब 3 फरवरी (बुधवार) को ही पहली सुनवाई भी होनी है।

गांव पाली निवासी संदीप ने शिकायत में कहा कि आईजीयू में लैब अटेंडेंट के 13 रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती निकाली गई थी। उसमें उन्होंने भी आवेदन किया था तथा टेस्ट भी दिए। वे बीसीबी कैटेगरी में है और इस वर्ग की केवल एक ही सीट थी। जो कि एक अन्य कैंडीडेट को मिल गई।

जबकि हमने तर्क रखा कि विश्वविद्यलाय के ही विज्ञापन के मुताबिक हरियाणा आरक्षण नियम के अनुसार उन्हें सामान्य श्रेणी में गिना जाना चाहिए। यदि सामान्य श्रेणी में उनकी गिनती होती है तो उनका नंबर भर्ती के योग्य उम्मीदवारों की सूची में शामिल होगा। इस बारे में विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन से शिकायत की गई, मगर कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया गया। इसलिए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है।

नॉन-टीचिंग कर्मियों का सरकार को पत्र- विवि में बड़ी गड़बड़ियां

इंदिरा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय गैर शैक्षणिक कर्मचारी संगठन ने भी विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन पर बड़ी गड़बड़ियां करने के आरेाप लगाए हैं। इसके लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री राव इंद्रजीत सिंह के साथ ही राज्य सरकार को भी पत्र भेजा है। अलग-अलग शिकायतों में लिखा है कि विश्वविद्यालय में मुख्य कार्यालय स्थापना शाखा होती है, मगर इस शाखा में अब इस विवि का एक भी नियमिति कर्मचारी नहीं है।

बल्कि जो नियमित कर्मचारी यहां कार्यरत थे, उन्हें अन्य कार्यालय में तबादला कर भेज दिया है। वहीं उप कुलसचिव पद पर की गई प्रतिनियुक्ति को लेकर भी शिकायत भेजी गई है। इसमें कहा कि जिसे उप कुलसचिव लगाया गया है, उसकी पहले से ही विजिलेंस इंक्वायरी चल रही है। एक रिपोर्ट तो कुलपति को सौंपे जाने के बाद भी उक्त व्यक्ति को विश्वविद्यालय में समाहित किया जाना सवालों में है।

चीफ अकाउंट ऑफिसर पद पर पहले की नियुक्ति के समय 35 हजार रुपए वेतन दिया जा रहा था तथा लगाए गए ऑफिसर को 80 हजार रुपए मासिक वेतन दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा विश्वविद्यालय में उम्रदराज लोगों को लगाया जा रहा है, जबकि नियमानुसार 65 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र का व्यक्ति ऐसे पदों पर कार्य नहीं कर सकता।

वहीं विवि में गैर शैक्षणिक कर्मियों के साथ अन्याय किया जाने के आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि नियमों में बदलाव कर इन कर्मचारियों के पदोन्नति को लगभग खत्म कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा उप अधीक्षक व सहायक को सीधे अधीक्षक लगाने, गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारियों के सहायक पद पर पदोन्नति हुई उन्हें नियमानुसार वेतन नहीं देने सहित अन्य शिकायतें की गई हैं।

20वीं रैंक वाला भर्ती, तीसरी रैंक को छोड़ा

याचिकाकर्ता संदीप का तर्क है कि कुल 100 अंकों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षाएं हुई। सबसे पहले मार्च 2020 में स्किल (टाइपिंग) टेस्ट लिया गया था। इसके बाद से संभवत: कोरोना के चलते लिखित परीक्षा नहीं हो सकी। अब 2 जनवरी 2021 को लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। टाइपिंग टेस्ट के 35 तथा लिखित परीक्षा के 45 अंक तय थे। जबकि 20 अंक एकेडमिक क्वालीफिकेशन के थे।

याचिकाकर्ता का कहना है कि उसने 47.325 फीसदी अंक लिए। जो मेरिट बनाई गई उसके हिसाब से उसकी रैंकिंग तीसरी रही। सरकार को भेजी शिकायत में कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी में 20वीं रैंक वाले उम्मीदवार का चयन किया गया है, जबकि उनका नाम सूची में शामिल नहीं है।

