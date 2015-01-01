पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना पहले से ज्यादा खतरनाक:10 दिन में कोर्ट रीडर समेत 11 की हुई मौत बाजार में जाम रोकिये, ‘डि स्टें स’ यूं रखिये

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी में बाजार में लगी भीड़, न मास्क न कोई डिस्टेंस।

कोरोना वायरस पहले से ज्यादा खतरनाक रूप में है। अब 2 और संक्रमितों की जान ली है। इससे मृतकों का आंकड़ा 52 पर पहुंच गया। वायरस की घातक का अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि 10 दिन के अंदर 11 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये पहली बार है कि मृतकों का संख्या इतनी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। नए केस भी तेजी से सामने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को 61 नए केस मिले। नवंबर में 1832 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। यानी कि नवंबर के शुरूआती 21 दिनों में हर रोज औसत 87 केस सामने आ रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार तापमान में आ रही गिरावट भी इसकी वजह हो सकती है। इसलिए इस वायरस को हल्के में लेने की बजाय अब ज्यादा एहतियात बरतें। मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी के नियम की पूरी तरह पालना जरूरी है।

आज 2 की मौत; रीडर की पंजाब में थी ड्यूटी, रिटायर्ड पर्सन की भी मौत
कोरेाना वायरस ने 10 दिन के दौरान जिन 11 लोगों की जान ली है, उनमें कोर्ट का रीडर भी शामिल है। सिविल अस्पताल से डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि मृतक रीडर रेवाड़ी का रहने वाला था तथा ड्यूटी पंजाब में थी। शनिवार को जिन दो लोगों की मौत की सूचना पोर्टल पर अपलोड की गई है उनमें एक वृद्धा तथा एक रिटायर्ड पर्सन शामिल हैं।

रोजका निवासी वृद्धा की उम्र 89 वर्ष थी, जिन्होंने गुड़गांव के एक निजी अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा। जबकि कोनसीवास के रहने वाले रिटायर्ड व्यक्ति 74 वर्ष के थे, उन्होंने रेवाड़ी के ही एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

रोक के बाद भी बाजारों में चारपहिया वाहन
त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने धारा-144 के तहत मुख्य बाजारों में चारपहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी थी। मॉनिटरिंग के लिए डीएसपी और एसएचओ की जिम्मेदारी लगाई हुई है। इसके बावजूद भी बाजारों में किसी एक-दो दिन को छोड़ दें तो रोज चारपहिया वाहन बाजारों में घुस रहे हैं। इन वाहनों की वजह से लोगो की भीड़ लग रही है। मास्क लगाने वालों की संख्या भी 50-60% ही है। ऐसे में संक्रमण फैलने का डर अब ज्यादा है।

500 एक्टिव केस, 901 रिपोर्ट लंबित
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 109057 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 9589 कोविड-पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 9037 कोविड संक्रमण से ठीक हुए हैं। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 500 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। इनमें 45 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, एक कोविड केयर सैंटर में जबकि 454 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। जबकि 98567 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है। 901 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

61 नए केस... 19 शहरी क्षेत्र से
मेडिकल हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार शनिवार को जिले में मिले 61 नए केस में से 19 रेवाड़ी शहर के हैं। जबकि 16 धारूहेडा, 6 बावल, 3-3 कोसली, गोकलगढ़ व लुखी तथा एक-एक केस भालखी, जैतड़ावास, खोल, मालपुरा, मोहनपुर, प्राणपुरा, जाटूसाना, जीवड़ा, मामड़िया ठेठर, जैनाबाद व धवाना से संबंधित हैं। शनिवार को 90 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। इनमें 41 रेवाड़ी शहर से तथा बाकी विभिन्न गांवों से हैं।

ये जरूरी नंबर, यहां लें मदद

  • कोविड-19 की रोकथाम व उपचार के लिए हेल्प लाइन नंबर 01274-250764, मोबाइल नंबर 9466777510
  • स्टेट हेल्प लाइन नंबर 1075 व 8558883911
  • जिला के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1950
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें