कोविड 19:अधूरे आंकड़ों के साथ कर रहे वायरस से निपटने के इंतजाम संक्रमित 72 बच्चों की रिपोर्ट जुटाई, संख्या 115

रेवाड़ी13 घंटे पहले
कोरोना केस आने के बाद स्कूलों में सतर्कता... बावल स्कूल में व्यवस्थित तरीके से बैठे विद्यार्थी।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग और शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी 3 दिन में भी सही रिपोर्ट नहीं ला सके
  • खुद स्कूल प्रतिनिधि बता रहे बच्चे पॉजिटिव हैं मगर अधिकारियों की सूची से संख्या गायब
  • मीटिंग में चर्चा हुई उन स्कूलों को 14 दिन के लिए बंद किया, बाकी 2-3 दिन रख रहे बंद

स्कूलों में कोरोना की दस्तक ने शासन - प्रशासन के साथ आमजन की चिंता बढ़ाई हुई है। इस विकट स्थिति से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने तैयारी भी शुरू कर दी है। मगर हैरानी की बात है कि जिले के आला अधिकारियों की ही बैठक में आधे-अधूरे आंकड़ों के साथ घातक वायरस से निपटने के इंतजाम ढूंढ़े जा रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को अधिकारियों की बैठक में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी तक 72 बच्चे संक्रमित हुए हैं। जबकि विभिन्न स्कूलों के प्रतिनिधियों द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के बाद सामने आ रहा है कि जिले में कोरोना केस 100 पार कर करीब 115 हो चुके हैं।

बुधवार को भी 2 विद्यार्थियों की रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। दोनों ही विद्यार्थी राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बधराना के रहने वाले हैं। स्कूल को 48 घंटे के लिए बंद किया गया है। पूरे जिले की बात करें तो गुरुवार को एक ही दिन में 106 नए केस सामने आए। इसके अलावा एक व्यक्ति की मौत भी हुई है।

संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9436 और मृतकों की संख्या 48 पहुंच गई है। इधर, डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि कक्षाएं लगने के दौरान के आंकड़े लिए गए हैं। कहीं चूक है तो दुरूस्त कराएंगे।

मीटिंग के आंकड़े... 837 सैंपल 72 कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए

गुरुवार को मीटिंग के दौरान आंकड़े रखे गए कि 837 सैंपल लिए गए, जिनमें स्कूलों के 72 बच्चे पॉजिटिव आए हैं। ये विद्यार्थी सीहा गांव की आईटीआई व जिले के स्कूल राजकीय स्कूल जाटूसाना, गुरावडा, दडौली, कुंड, संगवाडी, आसियाकी माजरा, मसानी व निजी स्कूल शहीद मैमोरियल तुर्कीयावास, आरपीएस व यूरो स्कूल आदि शामिल हैं। इन्हें आईसोलेट किया गया है। शेष बच्चों की रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं मिली है। इन स्कूलों को 14 दिन के बंद रखने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

कुंड के साथ पाली में भी 6 केस थे, मगर गिनती नहीं की गई

जिस दिन कुंड में 19 विद्यार्थी पॉजिटिव आए, उसी दिन राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय पाली में भी 6 विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। स्कूल प्राचार्य विजय कुमार ने बताया कि 11 को सैंपल दिए गए थे, जिनकी रिपोर्ट 5 दिन बाद मिली, जिसमें 6 पॉजिटिव मिले।

हाल में खोरी स्कूल को भी नोटिस लगाकर 2-3 दिन के लिए बंद किया गया था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सूची से इन दोनों स्कूलों के साथ ही राजकीय स्कूल मायण, सरस्वती स्कूल चीमनावास, सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल आसियाकी, श्योराज माजरा व मंदौला शामिल नहीं हैं। जबकि इन स्कूलों के प्रतिनिधि खुद स्वीकार कर रहे हैं कि किसी स्कूल में एक तो किसी में 11 केस भी आ चुके हैं।

सुझाव... स्कूलवाइज लिए जाएं आंकड़ें

सेवानिवृत प्रो. रणवीर सिंह सुझाव रखते हैं कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग विद्यार्थियों के अलग आंकड़े नहीं ले रहा था। अब अचानक रिपोर्ट जुटाने में आंकड़े पूरी तरह गड़बड़ हो रहे हैं। यदि एक भी स्कूल एहतियात से दूर रहता है तो केस बढ़ जाएंगे। इसलिए स्कूल वाइज आंकड़े एकत्रित कर बचाव के इंतजाम किए जाने चाहिए।

स्कूल ने नियम तोड़े तो होगी कार्रवाई, टीमें की गई गठित

डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने गुरुवार को बैठक बताया कि स्कूलों की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए टीमें गठित कर दी गई हैं। प्राईवेट स्कूलों की निगरानी के लिए डीईओ के नेतृत्व में टीम काम करेगी। विद्यार्थियों के मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाएं रखने, स्कैनिंग आदि के नियम की पालना कराई जाएगी। जो स्कूल कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित नहीं करेंगे उन स्कूलों पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। जिन स्कूलों में कोरोना संक्रमित बच्चे मिले हैं, उन स्कूलों को 14 दिनों के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। उनका सेनिटाइजेशन करवाने और एसओपी का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

दो दिन में 6 लैब टेक्निशियन पॉजिटिव

सिविल अस्पताल की कोरोना टेस्टिंग लैब में कार्यरत 6 लैब टेक्निशियनों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। ये भी सभी पिछले दो दिनों के दौरान संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके चलते लैब का भी काम प्रभावित हुआ है। हालांकि अधिकारियों का दावा है कि टेस्टिंग नहीं रुकने दी जाएगी, दूसरे लैब टेक्निशियन जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। वहीं रिपोर्ट भी देरी से आ रही है, इनमें 4-5 दिन का वक्त लग रहा है। इससे वायरस फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है।

जिले में 48वीं मौत, 106 नए केस

जिले में कोरोना ने 48वीं जिंदगी छीन ली है। रोहतक पीजीआई में संक्रमित व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा दिया। 106 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। नए 106 केस में 53 रेवाड़ी शहर व 40 धारूहेड़ा के हैं। जबकि 2-2 केस डहीना व मुसेपुर तथा एक-एक केस बावल, कोसली, अलावालपुर, बुडाना, गिंदोखर, गोपालपुर गाजी, मुंढलिया, ततारपुर व लाधूवास से संबंधित हैं। अब तक कुल 9436 संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 8876 ठीक हो गए। 512 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें 44 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, एक कोविड केयर सैंटर में जबकि 467 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं।

