कोरोना वैक्सीन:पहले चरण में 5 हजार से ज्यादा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का होगा कोविड टीकाकरण, वैक्सीनेशन के लिए समय और सेंटर का मिलेगा मैसेज

रेवाड़ी28 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में 21 बूथों पर किया जाएगा कोविड टीकाकरण

कोरोना संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए कोविड वैक्सीन जल्द आने वाली है। उम्मीद है जनवरी में वैक्सीन आ जाएगी। सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कर्मियों की लिस्ट भी तैयार कर ली है।

जिले में पहले चरण में करीब 5 हजार कर्मियों को कोविड का टीका लगेगा। वैक्सीनेशन के लिए दो दिन की ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग भी हो चुकी है। जिसमें जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारियों को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जरूरी जानकारियां दी गई। अब जिले के विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं में कार्यरत डॉक्टर्स व अन्य टीकाकरण स्टाफ को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। इधर, वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियों के लिए पिछले दिनों डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने नागरिक अस्पताल में बनाए गए कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट का निरीक्षण कर जरूरी निर्देश भी दिए थे।

वैक्सीन के लिए डीप फ्रीजर सहित सिरिंज तक उपलब्ध
वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज करने के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट बनाया गया है। जिसमें आइसलैंड रेफ्रिजरेटर सहित डीप फ्रीजर और सिरिंज भी आ गई हैं। वैक्सीन के लिए जिले में लगभग पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। अब केवल वैक्सीन के आने का ही इंतजार है।
जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में पहले चरण के लिए सिविल अस्पताल के अलावा सीएचसी और पीएचसी पर बूथ बनाए जाएंगे। एक बूथ पर 5 कर्मचारी तैनात होंगे। जिसका टीकाकरण भी होगा, उनको पहले मैसेज भेजा जाएगा, जिसमें पूरी डिटेल रहेगी। उक्त कर्मचारी को आईडी कार्ड भी लाना होगा। पहले बाहर ही आईडी कार्ड और संबंधित लिस्ट में नाम जांचा जाएगा। फिर टीकाकरण की जगह क्रॉस वेरीफिकेशन होगी। तब टीकाकरण होगा और ऑनलाइन एंट्री भी उसी वक्त कर दी जाएगी। बूथ पर वैक्सीन का साइड इफेक्ट नजर आने पर इसे दूर करने की दवाइयां भी मौजूद रहेंगी।

