निरीक्षण कर डीसी ने जानी समस्याएं:अनाज मंडी में उठान कार्य में कोताही करने वाले ट्रांसपोर्टर के खिलाफ जांच के निर्देश

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
नई अनाज मंडी का औचक निरीक्षण करते डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह।
  • एजेंसियों को दिए निर्देश कहा- उठान नियमानुसार सही समय पर करवाएं

मंगलवार को डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह नई अनाज मंडी का औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। डीसी ने मशीन द्वारा बाजरे की नमी की चेकिंग करवाई तथा खरीद की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने बताया कि रेवाड़ी अनाज मंडी में अब तक 31 हजार 564 मीट्रिक टन बाजरा खरीदा जा चुका है, लेकिन उठान अभी तक 23 हजार 750 मीट्रिक टन का ही हुआ है। इस उठान कार्य में कोताही बरतने वाले ट्रांसपोर्टर के खिलाफ एसडीएम रेवाड़ी को जांच करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

डीसी ने खरीद एजेंसियों को निर्देश दिए कि मंडियाें में आने वाले बाजरे का उठान नियमानुसार सही समय पर करवाएं। यदि ट्रांसपोर्टर उठान कार्य में देरी करेगा तो उसके खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने अनाज मंडी में सफाई व्यवस्था, बिजली, पेयजल व शौचालयों का विशेष ध्यान देने के भी निर्देश दिए। कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मंडियों में मास्क तथा सैनेटाईजर की समुचित व्यवस्था की जाएं।

बता दें कि वर्ष 2019 में जिले के 31 हजार 828 किसानों ने तथा इस वर्ष 2020 में जिले के लगभग 46 हजार 827 किसानों ने बाजरे की बिक्री के लिए मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया हुआ है। जिले में इस वर्ष एक लाख 79 हजार 186 एकड़ में बाजरे की खेती की हुई है। बाजरे की हैफेड व वेयरहाउस एजेंसियों के मार्फत मंडियों से खरीदारी की जा रही है। इस मौके पर एसडीएम रविन्द्र यादव, मार्किट कमेटी सचिव सत्यप्रकाश, अनाज खरीद एजेंसियों के प्रतिनिधि व किसान भी मौजूद रहे।

