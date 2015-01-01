पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट:जिले की सीमा से 10 किमी दूर इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट को मंजूरी

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोटकासिम-तिजारा तहसील के 14 गांवों की 2058 हेक्टेयर जमीन को किसानों की सहमति से लिया जाएगा

जिले के सीमा से 10 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित कोटकासिम में इंटरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट को केंद्र सरकार ने मंजूरी दे दी है। इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट पर केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से 10669 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले यहां पर कार्गो एयरपोर्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव था जिसे अब सरकार ने बदलकर ग्रीनफील्ड इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के रूप में विकसित करने की मंजूरी प्रदान कर दी है।

अब जल्द ही केंद्रीय एवं राज्य सरकार की टीमें यहां का दौरा करेंगी और प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाएगी। इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के आने के बाद व्यापारिक लिहाज से सबसे अधिक फायदा रेवाड़ी जिला को ही होगा और बावल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में नई संभावनाएं जगेगी। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से लगभग 8 साल पहले यहां पर कार्गों एयरपोर्ट बनाने की मंजूरी दी थी लेकिन लंबे समय से यह प्रोजेक्ट अटका हुआ था।

इसी बीच एक साल पहले यूपी के जेवर में केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर का एयरपोर्ट बनाने की मंजूरी देने के बाद इसे कार्गो एयरपोर्ट के रूप में विकसित किए जाने के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण से संबंधित प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई थी। इसके लिए एजेंसियों की तरफ से किसानों के 14 गांवों की तरफ जनसुनवाई की गई थी। इसके बाद राजस्थान में कांग्रेस की सरकार आने के बाद भी यह मामला फिर ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया था।

इसी बीच राज्य सरकार की तरफ से यहां पर हवाई पट्‌टी भी बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया गया था जिसको लेकर भाजपा नेताओं ने विरोध भी जताना शुरू कर दिया था। इस मामले को लेकर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से मुलाकात करते एयरपोर्ट का मुद्दा उठाते हुए यूपी की बजाय राजस्थान में बनाने की मांग की थी। इस पर अब केंद्र सरकार ने कोटकासिम के लिए भी ग्रीनफील्ड इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट को मंजूरी दी थी। साथ ही राज्य सरकार की तरफ से भी इस पर सैद्धांतिक सहमति दे दी गई है।

रेवाड़ी को मिलेगा नजदीकी का फायदा, व्यापारिक गतिविधियां बढ़ेंगी
कोटकासिम में बनने वाले इस एयरपोर्ट की शहर से दूरी लगभग 23 किलोमीटर होगी और गढ़ी बोलनी गांव स्थित बाॅर्डर से इसकी दूरी 10 किमी है। चूंकि कोटकासिम भौगोलिक रूप से पूरी तरह से रेवाड़ी से जुड़ा हुआ है जिसकी वजह से एयरपोर्ट की वजह से बढ़ने वाली व्यापारिक गतिविधियों को प्रत्यक्ष रूप से लाभ शहर को ही मिलेगा। गढ़ी बोलनी रोड इस समय शहर का सबसे विकसित हिस्सा है और भविष्य में यहां पर मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट के साथ आरआरटीएस भी यहीं से गुजरेगी। नया शहर भी इसी रोड को सबसे अधिक कवर करेगा। ऐसे में एयरपोर्ट की वजह से बड़ा आवासीय हब बन सकता है।

साढ़े 10 हजार करोड़ होंगे खर्च
इस एयरपोर्ट के लिए 14 गांवों की लगभग 2058 हेक्टेयर जमीन का अधिग्रहण किसानों की सहमति के आधार पर किया जाएगा। जमीन अधिग्रहण के बाद चार फेज में इसका काम पूरा होगा जिस पर 10669 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसमें 7 गांव कोटकासिम तहसील के हैं जबकि 7 गांव तिजारा तहसील के हैं।

