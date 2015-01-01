पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन में धूप तो खिली, मगर न्यूनतम पारा 0.5 डिग्री लुढ़का

रेवाड़ी11 घंटे पहले
रेवाड़ी में फूलों पर जमी ओस की बूंदें व छाया कोहरा

मौसम में लगातार परिवर्तन हो रहा है। पिछले दो दिन से चल रही शीतलहर के कारण मौसम सर्द हो रहा है। बुधवार को भी सुबह के समय कोहरा छाया रहा, लेकिन दिन में धूप तो निकली, मगर गलन रहने से ठंड बरकरार रही। इस दौरान दिन का अधिकतम तापमान भी 15.5 डिग्री से लुढ़ककर 14.6 डिग्री पर आ गया।

यह इस सीजन में अब तक का सबसे ठंडा दिन भी रहा है। सुबह के समय पेड़ों की पत्तियों पर ओस की बूंदें भी जम गई। वहीं रात के न्यूनतम तापमान में भी गिरावट आ रही है। रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.5 डिग्री से गिरकर 5.0 डिग्री पर आ गया। ऐसे में रात के समय भी ठंडक बढ़ रही है।

