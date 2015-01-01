पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव 2020:धारूहेड़ा से जजपा के मानसिंह को टिकट,भाजपा में बगावत के संकेत

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रदेश हाईकमान ने रेवाड़ी के प्रत्याशी की नहीं की घोषणा
  • धारूहेड़ा प्रधान पद के लिए आया पहला नामांकन, रेवाड़ी से कोई नहीं

रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के सदस्यों के चुनाव भी भारतीय जनता पार्टी अब सिंबल पर लड़ेगी। चेयरमैन पद के साथ ही पार्षद के चुनाव पहली बार ही सिंबल पर होने जा रहे हैं। वहीं प्रदेश के विभिन्न नगर निकायों के प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा शनिवार को शुरू हो गई। पंचकूला में भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन की बैठक के दौरान धारूहेड़ा प्रधान पद के लिए उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया गया, जबकि रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के लिए प्रत्याशी के नाम की घोषणा नहीं हुई। संभवत: कांग्रेस के सूची जारी होने के बाद भाजपा दो दिन बाद नामों की घोषणा कर सकती है।

भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन की सरकार के चलते सीटों का भी बंटवारा होना तय था। इस बंटवारे में धारूहेड़ा नगर पालिका प्रधान पद की सीट जजपा के हिस्से में चली गई है। इसके साथ ही पार्टी ने उम्मीदवार तय कर नाम की भी घोषणा कर दी। धारूहेडा से राव मंजीत जेलदार के पुत्र राव मानसिंह को पार्टी ने टिकट दी है। मानसिंह महीनेभर पहले ही जजपा में शामिल हुए थे। हालांकि नए चेहरे को टिकट देने से भाजपा में बगावत छिड़ सकती है।

लंबे समय से अध्यक्ष के चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रहे संदीप बोहरा भाजपा से बागी होकर निर्दलीय मैदान में उतर सकते हैं। पार्टी ने हाल ही में उन्हें युवा मोर्चा का जिलाध्यक्ष बनाया है। नई जिम्मेदारी के साथ बोहरा को उम्मीद थी कि भाजपा उन्हें प्रधानी के लिए मैदान में उतारेगी। मगर भाजपा प्रदेश हाईकमान ने जजपा की डिमांड पर धारूहेड़ा सीट सौंप दी। ऐसे में अब टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने की संभावनाओं पर विराम लग गया।

प्रत्याशी को जनता जानती तक नहीं, टिकट बंटवारा गलत : बोहरा
जैसे ही जजपा को सीट मिलने और प्रत्याशी के तौर पर मानसिंह के नाम की घोषणा हुई तो संदीप बोहरा समर्थकों में निराशा छा गई। बोहरा ने कहा कि हम पार्टी के सच्चे सिपाही हैं, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी हमेशा आदर्श रहेंगे। मगर धारूहेड़ा में टिकट बंटवारे ने निरोश किया है। गठबंधन ने उस प्रत्याशी को टिकट दी, जिसे जनता जानती तक नहीं और न कभी एक दिन जनहित के काम में लगाया। आरोप लगाए कि जेलदारी प्रथा धारूहेड़ा को बर्बाद कर रही है। हम 14 साल से जनता के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं को निराश करने वाले फैसले से पहले उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला को भी सोचना चाहिए था। हालांकि 13 दिसंबर को अपने समर्थकों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। उनकी राय पर ही आगे की रणनीति तय होगी कि चुनाव लड़ा जाए या नहीं।

पहली बार; सिंबल पर चुनाव से बनेंगे पार्षद
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) नगर परिषद चेयरमैन पद के साथ ही अब वार्ड सदस्यों (पार्षदों) के चुनाव भी सिंबल पर लड़ेगी। पंचकूला में प्रदेश हाईकमान की बैठक के दौरान यह निर्णय लिया गया। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपना नामांकन (बायोडाटा) प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कहा गया है। हालांकि कार्यकर्ताओं के पास इसके लिए ज्यादा समय नहीं है, बल्कि एक ही दिन में फार्म भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में जिलाध्यक्ष हुकमचंद के पास जमा कराना होगा। खुद को मजबूत करने के लिए पार्टी ने पार्षद उम्मीदवारों को सिंबल पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया है।

सिंबल से वार्डों में भाजपा ही होगी आमने-सामने
नगर पार्षद पद के लिए भाजपा टिकट देकर प्रत्याशी उतारेगी। जबकि एक-एक वार्ड से कई भाजपा समर्थक या कार्यकर्ता हैं जो कि चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में हैं। ऐसे में टिकट केवल एक उम्मीदवार की झोली में जाएगी। लंबे समय से जीत का गुणा-भाग लगा रहे प्रत्याशी को टिकट नहीं मिलने की सूरत में उसके पास निर्दलीय उतरने के अलावा कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं है। ऐसे में पार्टी ही आमने-सामने होगी।

