कार्रवाई:नैहचाना रोड और सुठानी में अवैध रूप से विकसित की गई कॉलोनी पर चलाई जेसीबी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुठानी में कार्रवाई को लेकर महिलाओं ने किया विरोध, सितंबर में भी हुई थी कार्रवाई

जिला नगर योजनाकार विभाग की टीम ने गुरुवार को बावल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के गांव सुठानी के साथ बावल में नैहचाना रोड पर अवैध रूप से विकसित की गई कॉलोनी को ध्वस्त कर दिया। सुठानी में की गई कार्रवाई के दौरान अधिकारियों को महिलाओं का जबर्दस्त विरोध भी झेलना पड़ा क्योंकि इससे पहले सितंबर माह में भी विभाग की तरफ से यहां पर कार्रवाई की गई थी।

उस समय की गई कार्रवाई के दौरान महिलाओं ने जिला सचिवालय भी पहुंचकर हंगामा किया था। इसके बाद गुरुवार को फिर से कार्रवाई की गई जिसकी वजह से विरोध झेलना पड़ा। हालांकि विभाग ने साफ कर दिया है कि इस मामले में अवैध निर्माण कराने वालों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई हुई है। आठ एकड़ से भी अधिक क्षेत्र में विकसित है कॉलोनियां: जिला नगर योजनाकार विभाग की तरफ से गांव सुठानी के निकट बड़े क्षेत्र में अवैध कॉलोनी विकसित की हुई है। इस कॉलोनी को विभाग की तरफ से पहले दिए गए नोटिस के बाद भी निर्माण कार्य जारी रखे हुए थे। तत्पश्चात इसमें कई बार निर्माण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की गई लेकिन हर कार्रवाई के बाद निर्माण फिर कर लिया जाता था। इसके चलते डीटीपी की तरफ से सितंबर माह में भी बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई थी जिसके दौरान बड़ी संख्या में बने हुए पक्के निर्माण के साथ रोड नेटवर्क को तोड़ दिया गया था। हालांकि उस समय डीटीपी की कार्रवाई पर सवाल उठाते हुए महिलाओं ने आरोप लगाया था कि कुछ परिवारों के निर्माण को छोड़ दिया गया है।

इसके पश्चात महिलाएं जिला सचिवालय में पहुंच गई थी और भेदभावपूर्ण कार्रवाई को लेकर विरोध जताया था। इसके बाद गुरुवार को डीटीपी की टीम फिर से यहां पर पहुंची और बचे हुए निर्माण के साथ दोबारा से तैयार किए गए निर्माण पर जेसीबी चला दी। विभागीय अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यहां पर अवैध कॉलोनी पांच एकड़ से भी अधिक क्षेत्र में विकसित की हुई है। यहां पर बार-बार निर्माण की वजह से विभाग भी कार्रवाई कर रहा है जिसके चलते अवैध रूप से निर्माण करने वाले प्लॉट खरीदने वाले भी 40 से अधिक मालिकों पर केस दर्ज किया हुआ है।

यह मामला फिलहाल पुलिस के पास है जिसमें जांच चल रही है। गुरुवार को की गई कार्रवाई के दौरान महिलाओं के साथ यहां पर प्लॉट खरीदने वालों ने कार्रवाई को लेकर विरोध किया लेकिन पुलिस बल के मुस्तैद होने की वजह से विरोध काम नहीं आ सका। इसके पश्चात विभाग की टीम ने बावल के नैहचाना रोड पर जलालपुर गांव की सीमा में 3 एकड़ में विकसित की जा रही अवैध कॉलोनी पर भी कार्रवाई की। यहां पर 13 डीपीसी के साथ चारदीवारी सहित अन्य निर्माण को तोड़ा गया।

