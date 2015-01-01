पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:शक्ति नगर में लाखों के जेवरात और नकदी, धारूहेड़ा से बाइक बखापुर से बैटरी व करनावास स्कूल से बिजली उपकरण चोरी

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्दी और त्योहारी सीजन के साथ सक्रिय हुए चोर गिरोह, लोग अलर्ट रहें और बचें
  • चोरी की किसी भी वारदात में अभी कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं
  • अहमदाबाद गया था परिवार, चोरों ने सूना मकान देख लगाई सेंध

त्योहारी सीजन में चोर ताबड़तोड़ सेंधमारी कर रहे हैं। शहर के मोहल्ला शक्तिनगर में चोरों ने एक बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर 4 लाख रुपए कीमत के जेवरात व 18 हजार की नकदी पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। चोरी की दूसरी घटना में चोर बखापुर गांव से एक टैंकर व बस की बैटरी चोरी कर ले गए।

तीसरी घटना में चोर करनावास गांव के स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ करके पंखे सहित अन्य उपकरण चुरा ले गए। चोरी के तीनों मामले में मॉडल टाउन व कसौला थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के शक्तिनगर निवासी शिवराज सिंह अपनी पत्नी के साथ शक्तिनगर में रहते हैं और कुछ समय पहले ही वे अहमदाबाद में रहने वाले अपने बेटे से मिलने के लिए गए हुए हैं।

पीछे से उन्होंने मकान पर ताला लगाया हुआ है। 2 नवंबर की शाम को जब सनसिटी में रहने वाली उनकी बेटी निशा घर पर पहुंची तो देखा कि मकान के मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला टूटा हुआ है। तत्पश्चात अंदर जाकर देखा तो कमरों का सामान अस्त-व्यस्त था और अलमारी भी खुली हुई थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने मामले की जानकारी अपने माता-पिता के साथ पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में दी।

माता-पिता की तरफ से दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार घर में 18 हजार रुपए कैश, दो जोड़ी चांदी की पायल, सोने की चेन, लक्ष्मी-गणेशजी की चांदी की मूर्ति सहित अन्य सामान गायब मिला। शिकायत मिलने पर मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

घर के बाहर खड़े बस-टैंकर की बैटरी चुराई :

कसौला थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बखापुर से भी चोर गुरुवार की रात को घर के समीप खड़े टैंकर एवं बस की बैटरी उतार ले गए। शुक्रवार सुबह जब दोनों वाहन स्टार्ट नहीं हुए तो पता चला कि उनकी बैटरी ही चुरा ली गई है। शिकायत में बखापुर निवासी भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गुड़गांव की एक कंपनी का टैंकर चलाता है।

जबकि उसके पिता आरपीएस स्कूल की बस चलाते हैं। गुरुवार की रात को उन्होंने अपने दोनों वाहन घर के समीप खड़े किए थे। चोरों ने मौका पाकर बैटरी बॉक्स का ताला तोड़कर दोनों वाहनों में अंदर ली हुई बैटरियां चुरा ली। वाहन जब स्टार्ट नहीं हुए तो चोरी की पता चला।

स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ करके चुराया सामान :

चोरी की तीसरी घटना में चोरों ने गांव करनावास स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में तोड़फोड़ करके सामान चुरा लिया। शिकायत में स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल मंजू पंवार ने बताया कि 3 नवंबर को अच्छी तरह स्कूल बंद किया गया था और मेन गेट पर ताला लगाया था। 4 नवंबर को जब विद्यालय स्टाफ पहुंचा तो देखा पूरे स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ की गई है। अज्ञात लोगों ने पंखे, लाइट बोर्ड, वॉश बेसिन सहित अन्य सामान तोड़ा हुआ है। इसके अलावा एक कमरे से दो पंखे भी गायब मिला। उन्होंने बताया कि स्कूल में कोई चौकीदार नहीं है। शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

घर के बाहर खड़ी थी बाइक आंखों के सामने ही चुरा ले गए

धारूहेड़ा |औद्योगिक कस्बा में बाइक चोर पूरी तरह से बेखौफ हो चुके हैं, जिसकी वजह से लगातार वाहन चोरी की वारदात बढ़ती जा रही है। नगर पालिका कार्यालय के समीप सैनी कॉलोनी से चोर किराएदार की आंखों के सामने से ही बाइक चुरा ले गए और जब तक पीड़ित नीचे आया तब तक चोर फरार हो गए। शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

जिला अलवर के गांव गहणकर निवासी देवकुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि वह फिलहाल धारूहेड़ा की सैनी कॉलोनी में रहते हैं। वह अपनी बाइक को मकान के अंदर खड़ी करते हैं लेकिन कुछ दिनों से मकान के समीप बोरवेल का काम चल रहा था। इस वजह से शाम होने तक बाइक उनके पास खड़ी कर देते थे। 4 नवंबर को भी उन्होंने बाइक वहीं खड़ी की थी और शाम तक बोरवेल लगाने वालों ने अपना काम निपटा लिया।

इसके बाद उन्होंने देखा कि बाइक को वहां से हटाकर दूसरी तरफ खड़ी कर दिया है। इस पर उन्होंने नीचे आकर पूछा तो किसी ने भी बाइक दूसरी तरफ खड़ी करने व किसी व्यक्ति को भी देखने से इंकार कर दिया। तत्पश्चात बाइक को संभालकर आ गए थे और लॉक भी लगा हुआ था। रात करीब 8 बजे उन्होंने अपनी बाइक स्टार्ट होने की आवाज सुनी तो देखा कि दो युवक बाइक पर बैठे हुए हैं।.

इसके बाद उन्होंने शोर भी मचाया लेकिन जब तक तीसरी मंजिल से नीचे आए तब तक चोर बाइक लेकर भाग चुके थे। उन्होंने उनका पीछा करते हुए पुलिस को भी सूचना दी लेकिन चोर बाजार में गायब हो गए। घटना को लेकर जब सेक्टर-6 थाना में पहुंचे तब भी वहां पर चक्कर लगवा दिए।

