सौभाग्य के लिए रखेंगी व्रत:करवा चौथ आज, रात 8.14 बजे होंगे चंद्रमा के दर्शन

  • बाजार में रही रौनक, मेहंदी लगाने के साथ ही सुहागिनों ने खरीदा साज-शृंगार का सामान

करवा चौथ इस बार 4 नवंबर को कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनाया जाएगा। यह शुभ संयोग सुहागिनों के लिए शुभ फलदायी होगा। ये पर्व कार्तिक मास के कृष्णपक्ष की चंद्रोदय व्यापिनी चतुर्थी के दिन करना चाहिए। पंडितों के अनुसार चंद्रोदय का समय रात्रि 8 बजकर 14 मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दर्शन संभव है। इस दिन विवाहित महिलाओं के लिए 16 श्रृंगार को महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। करवा चौथ पर सुहागिन महिलाओं द्वारा दिनभर निर्जला व्रत रखकर रात को चांद देखकर उसे अर्घ देकर महिलाएं पति के हाथ से जल ग्रहण करने के बाद ही व्रत पूर्ण करना चाहिए। पंडित महेश पत्सारिया व अन्य पंडितों ने बताया कि करवा चौथ चतुर्थी तिथि 4 नवंबर को रात 3 बजे आरंभ होकर 5 नवंबर को रात 3 बजे समाप्त होगी। चतुर्थी गणेशजी की तिथि है और इस दिन बुधवार होने के साथ सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी रहेगा। ऐसा संयोग बहुत कम आता है। यह संयोग महिलाओं की मनोकामनाएं पूरी करने में शुभ रहेगा। इधर, पर्व की पूर्व संध्या पर महिलाओं ने खरीदारी करने के साथ ही हाथों में मेहंदी भी लगवाई। मेहंदी की दुकानों पर भी खूब भीड़ रही।

छलनी सिखाती है पारदर्शिता
छलनी से पति को देखना सिखाता है कि रिश्ते में एक-दूसरे के लिए इतनी पारदर्शिता होनी चाहिए कि आसानी से एक-दूसरे के जीवन और बातों को समझ सकें। रिश्तों में पारदर्शिता नहीं होने से वे गलतफहमियों के शिकार हो जाते हैं।

विवाहिताएं अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए रखेंगी व्रत
मनवांछित वर पाने के लिए कुंवारी युवतियां भी निर्जला व्रत रखेंगी। विधि-विधान से माता पार्वती और भगवान गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगी। करवा चौथ की कथा सुनेंगी। फिर रात को चंद्रमा को अर्घ देने के बाद व्रत खाेलेंगी। करवा चौथ पर चंद्रोदय रात 8.14 बजे होगा। पहली बार करवा चौथ व्रत करने वाली नव विवाहिताओं में विशेष उत्साह बना हुआ है। वे घर की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं मां, सास, ननद आदि से घर की परंपरानुसार इस व्रत को करने का विधि विधान समझ रही हैं। कहा जाता है कि इस दिन महिलाओं को सोलह शृंगार करके ही पूजा में शामिल होना चाहिए।

भावनाओं का प्रतीक है करवा और उसका पानी

करवा और उसका पानी कहता है कि करवा संस्कार और पानी भावनाओं का प्रतीक है। दाम्पत्य और परिवार को एकजुट रखने में संस्कार और प्रेम ही सबसे प्रमुख है। अगर घर में संस्कार और प्रेम ना हो तो उसे एक नहीं रखा जा सकता है।

इसलिए विशेष... क्योंकि कई साल बाद सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग
चांद की पूजा परेशानियाें में पति-पत्नी को एक-दूसरे के लिए राेशनी का काम करना सिखाती है। जीवन की परेशानियों के अंधेरे में पति-पत्नी एक-दूसरे के लिए रोशनी का काम करें। जिस तरह रात के अंधेरे में चंद्रमा रोशनी देता है। वैसे ही जीवन की परेशानियों में पति-पत्नी एक-दूसरे के लिए राह दिखाने का काम करें।

