प्रशिक्षण:मधुमक्खी की प्रजातियों और पालन में प्रयोग होने वाले उपकरणों की दी जानकारी

रेवाड़ी6 घंटे पहले
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र बावल में युवाओं के लिए चार दिवसीय मधुमक्खी पालन विषय पर व्यवसायिक प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया गया। इस प्रशिक्षण में कीट वैज्ञानिक डॉ. बलबीर सिंह व डॉ. सत्यपाल ने मधुमक्खी की प्रजातियों, उनके परिवार तथा मधुमक्खी पालन में प्रयोग होने वाले उपकरणों, मधुमक्खियों के शत्रु बीमारियों के बारे में प्रायोगिक जानकारी दी तथा मधुमक्खी की काॅलोनी का भ्रमण भी कराया।

इस प्रशिक्षण की अध्यक्षता केंद्र के वरिष्ठ संयोजक प्रोफेसर डॉ. जेएस यादव ने की। उन्होंने युवाओं से खेती के साथ मधुमक्खी पालन एक विकल्प रूप से करके अधिक आमदनी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं तथा रेवाड़ी जिले में सरसों का रकबा अधिक होने के कारण यह धंधा लाभकारी है।

इसके लिए युवा एफपीओ बनाकर मधुमक्खी पालन के साथ उनके उत्पादकों जैसे शहद, मोम आदि बिक्री कर आमदनी बढ़ा सकते हैं। साथ ही यह फसलों में परागण करके फसलों की पैदावार को बढ़ाती है तथा इनसे प्राप्त होने वाला शहद एक उत्तम भोजन है, जो शरीर की प्रतिरोधक शक्ति को बढ़ाने में सहायक होता है।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र बावल की ओर से समय-समय पर विभिन्न विषयों पर प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाता रहता है। ऐसे में जो भी युवक इसमें भाग लेना चाहते हैं वह इसमें भाग लेकर प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इस प्रशिक्षण में पादप रोग वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नरेंद्र कुमार ने मधुमक्खी में लगने वाली बीमारियों के बचाव के बारे में बताया। इसके बाद सभी को ट्रेंनिग का प्रमाण पत्र बनाकर दिया गया।

