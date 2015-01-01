पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम चुनाव:नामांकन कक्षों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे जनरल ऑब्जर्वर, हेल्प डेस्क कर्मियों का भी ज्ञान परखा

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए ऑब्जर्वर के नंबर 7206897645 किए हैं जारी

नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी व नगर पालिका धारूहेड़ा के होने वाले आम चुनावों के लिए नियुक्त जरनल ऑब्जर्वर आईएएस ऑफिसर पंकज यादव ने बुधवार को नामांकन के लिए बनाए हुए रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों के नामांकन कक्षों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने नामांकन प्रक्रिया की बारीकी से जानकारी ली।

उनके साथ डीसी एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी यशेन्द्र सिंह व सीटीएम संजीव कुमार भी उपस्थित रहे। पंकज यादव ने जिला सचिवालय में चुनाव के लिए बनाई गई हेल्प डेस्क पर लोगों को चुनाव से संबंधित बताई जाने वाली जानकारी के बारे में भी पूछताछ की। नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी के प्रधान के चुनाव के लिए एडीसी के कार्यालय में बनाएं हुए नामांकन कक्ष 202 लघु सचिवालय, नगर परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 01 से 10 के सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए जिला परिषद कार्यालय पंचायत भवन में बनाए गए नामांकन कक्ष, वार्ड नंबर 11 से 20 तक के सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी कार्यालय में बनाए हुए नामांकन कक्ष 117 तथा वार्ड नंबर 21 से 31 तक के सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए एसडीएम कोर्ट में बनाए हुए नामांकन कक्ष 124 का भी अवलोकन किया और आज तक हुए नामांकन की जानकारी हासिल की।

शिकायत है तो मुझसे आकर मिलें : ऑब्जर्वर
ऑब्जर्वर पंकज यादव ने कहा कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न करवाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ कार्य कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी उम्मीदवार या आमजन को चुनाव से संबंधित यदि कोई शिकायत व समस्या है तो वे लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह में उनसे व्यक्तिगत रूप से या उनके मोबाइल नंबर 7206897645 पर सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं।

लाउड स्पीकर व वाहनों की लें अनुमति : डीसी
डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही पोस्टर- बैनर चस्पा किए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि लाउड स्पीकर व वाहनों की अनुमति लेकर ही प्रयोग किया जाएं। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार चुनाव आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना सभी राजनैतिक दलों व उम्मीदवारों द्वारा सुनिश्चित की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न करवाने में आप सभी का सहयोग जरूरी है।

