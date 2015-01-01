पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:कोसली विधायक लक्ष्मण ने किया लघु सचिवालय का निरीक्षण, अधिकारियों को दिए जरूरी निर्देश

रेवाड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लघु सचिवालय कोसली का निरीक्षण करते विधायक लक्ष्मण यादव ओर साथ में मौजूद एसडीएम कुशल कटारिया।
  • इससे पूर्व विधायक ने कैंप कार्यालय में सुनीं ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं, कुछ मौके पर निपटाई

कोसली विधायक लक्ष्मण सिंह यादव ने शुक्रवार को मिनी सचिवालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान विधायक ने एसडीएम कुशल कटारिया से मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में चल रहे सरकारी विभागों के कार्यालयों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई और आमजन से जुड़ी समस्याओं का तत्परता से निदान करने के निर्देश दिए। विधायक लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि समयबद्ध तरीके से योजनाओं का लाभ आम नागरिक को मिले, इसके लिए सरकार की ओर से उचित कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। विधायक ने एसडीएम कुशल कटारिया के साथ एसडीएम कार्यालय, अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र, तहसील कार्यालय, खजाना कार्यालय, रिकार्ड शाखा व नकल शाखा का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने सरल केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते हुए कहा कि वर्तमान प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा विभिन्न विभागों की 400 से अधिक सेवाएं एक ही छत के नीचे मिले, इसके लिए सरल केंद्रों की स्थापना की है। घर बैठे मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर से आवेदन करके लोग इन सेवाओं का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। उन्होंने सरल केंद्र में तैनात उपाधीक्षक निशा यादव से प्रतिदिन सरल केंद्र के माध्यम से योजनाओं के लाभार्थियों की जानकारी जुटाई। तहसील कार्यालय के निरीक्षण के दौरान कोसली के विधायक यादव ने नायब तहसीलदार अरुणा कुमारी से तहसील में कार्यरत स्टाफ के अलावा आॅनलाइन जमाबंदी की जानकारी जुटाते हुए तहसील कार्यालय से जुड़े कार्यों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निपटाने के निर्देश दिए। विधायक ने अंडरपास, कोसली बाईपास और स्टेशन पर बने आरओबी को लेकर स्टेटस रिपोर्ट लेते हुए विकास परियोजनाओं को तय समय में पूरा कराने के निर्देश दिए। औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान कार्यालयों में शत प्रतिशत उपस्थिति पाई गई। इस दौरान नायब तहसीलदार अरुणा कुमारी, खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के उपनिरीक्षक सत्यप्रकाश यादव, मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव बसंत कुमार, रीडर जोगेंद्र सिंह सहित अनेक विभागों के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। इधर, इससे पूर्व विधायक लक्ष्मण यादव ने नाहड़ मार्ग पर स्थित कैंप कार्यालय में जनसमस्याएं सुनकर संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल समाधान के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिला सचिव रणबीर कोहारड, अशोक लुखी, रामनिवास नंबरदार, सूरजभान, रामफल व सत्यवीर कान्हड़वास सहित अन्य ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें