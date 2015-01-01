पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:कृष्ण कुमार बने सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक एससी-एसटी संगठन के राज्य प्रधान

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक एससी-एसटी संगठन के नवनिर्वाचित राज्य पदाधिकारी।

सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति कर्मचारी-अधिकारी संगठन का अधिवेशन शहर के गुरु रविदास मंदिर में आयोजित हुआ। इस अवसर पर सर्वसम्मति से संगठन की द्विवार्षिक राज्य कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया जिसमें जिले के गांव गढ़ी बोलनी निवासी कृष्ण कुमार जाटव को प्रधान चुना गया।

अधिवेशन की अध्यक्षता करते हुए संगठन के मुख्य संरक्षक केबी चौधरी ने उद्देश्यों पर प्रकाश डालते हुए सरकार की तरफ से जो भी मांग अभी तक लंबित है उनको पदाधिकारियों के माध्यम से हल कराने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि संगठन ने हमेशा समाज एवं कर्मियों के हितों की आवाज को बुलंद किया है। तत्पश्चात उनकी तरफ से कार्यकारिणी की आय एवं व्यय का ब्यौरा भी प्रस्तुत किया गया। इस अवसर चुनाव अधिकारी गुरुमेज सिंह सहित तीन सदस्यों की मौजूदगी में सर्वसम्मति से कार्यकारिणी गठन का निर्णय लिया गया। जिसमें कृष्ण कुमार जाटव को प्रधान, विक्की रेवाड़िया को महासचिव, सतीश कुमार आल्ल को को वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान, राजेंद्र नरवाल को कोषाध्यक्ष, सोनू कुमार को संगठन सचिव, समय सिंह मीणा को सहसचिव चुना गया।

इसके अलावा गुड़गांव जोन से डीके अहलावत, रेवाड़ी से देवेंद्र कुमार, पानीपत जोन से राजपाल सिंह, रोहतक जोन से योगेश तंवर, पलवल से दिनेश कुमार,हिसार जोन से राजेश कुमार, अंबाला से बलराज गिल एवं नूंह से ओमप्रकाश को उपप्रधान मनोनीत किया गया। प्रधान कृष्ण कुमार जाटव ने दी गई जिम्मेदारी के लिए सभी का आभार जताते हुए संगठन हित में काम करने का विश्वास दिलाया।

