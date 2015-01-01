पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:ग्राम पंचायत पुस्तकालय विषय को बनाएं एक आंदोलन प्रतिनिधियों से पुस्तकालय व शैक्षिक विकास की करें मांग

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • ओएनजीसी में एग्जीक्यूटिव आईआईटीयन विनोद ने गांव के स्कूल से लेकर 5 जगह बनवाए पुस्तकालय

गांव पहाड़ी निवासी आईआईटीयन विनोद यादव ने अपने गांव के ही राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय में लाइब्रेरी बनवाकर एक उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है। लाइब्रेरी के बनाने में आईआईटी दिल्ली के एल्युमनाई एसोसिएशन और ओएनजीसी का विशेष सहयोग रहा। विनोद ने बताया कि राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय पहाड़ी स्कूल से 8वीं पास कि थी। उसके बाद डिग्री आदि प्राप्त कर आईआईटी उत्तीर्ण की।

उसी के दम पर वह पब्लिक सेक्टर की टॉप ऑयल एंड नेचुरल गैस कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (ओएनजीसी) में एग्जीक्यूटिव पद पर कार्यरत है। विनोद भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान दिल्ली के पूर्व छात्र है व आईआईटी दिल्ली एलुमनी एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सचिव है। आईआईटी दिल्ली एलुमनाई एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सचिव विनोद यादव ने बताया कि पुस्तकालय विषय ग्राम पंचायतों द्वारा एक आंदोलन जैसा होना चाहिए।

ग्राम पंचायतों को अपने प्रतिनिधियों से पुस्तकालय और अन्य शैक्षिक विकास की मांग करनी चाहिए। इसलिए ग्रामीण पुस्तकालय विकास को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भविष्य में ग्राम पंचायत सरपंचों के साथ ‘पुस्तकालय पे चर्चा’ विषय पर विचार-विमर्श भी करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक राजकीय स्कूल ततारपुर, हांसाका, श्योराज माजरा, पहाड़ी और पलड़ा में हाल ही में पुस्तकालय विकसित किए गए हैं।

