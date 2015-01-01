पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली महापर्व:दिवाली पर सजने लगे बाजार; बर्तन, कपड़ों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की दुकानों पर छाई रौनक

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
इलेक्ट्रिक की दुकान पर शॉपिंग करते हुए।
  • दुकानदारों को भी अब दिवाली पर्व के इन दिनों में बाजार में ग्राहकी बढ़ने की उम्मीद

दिवाली महापर्व पर खरीदारी को लेकर बाजार सजने लगे हैं। बाजारों में हर तरफ अब चहल-पहल होने लगी है। कोरोना काल के दौर में मंदी की मार से जूझ रहे दुकानदारों को भी बाजार में ग्राहकी बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। बाजार में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के आइटम हो या फिर कपड़ों की दुकान हर जगह रौनक छाई हुई है। दिवाली पर्व का उत्साह बाजारों में भी दिखने लगा है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के दुकानदारों को अब दिवाली के साथ ही आगे शादी-विवाह के सीजन को देखते हुए उम्मीद है कि बाजार में ग्राहकी में तेजी आएगी। दुकानदार ये भी कहते हैं कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार काम कम है। मगर अब उनको अच्छी ग्राहकी की संभावना है। ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए दुकानों पर ऑफर भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

हर तरह के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम उपलब्ध: रेलवे रोड स्थित किसान इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के संचालक बालकिशन का कहना है कि उनके यहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के हर तरह के आइटम उपलब्ध है। कोरोना काल में इस बार व्यापार पर असर पड़ा है, लेकिन अब उम्मीद है कि बाजार में तेजी आएगी।

वहीं जीवली बाजार स्थित मुकेश इलेक्ट्रिक के संचालक मुकेश का भी कहना है कि कोरोना के बढ़ रहे मामलों के कारण बाजार में पिछले साल के मुकाबले ग्राहकी थोड़ी कम है। लेकिन अब दिवाली के त्योहार पर अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद है। उनके यहां सोलर लाइट, इन्वर्टर, बैटरी, गीजर व अन्य सामान उपलब्ध है।

वहीं प्रिया संस बर्तन भंडार के संचालक घनश्यामदास भालिया ने बताया कि उनके यहां बर्तनों की हर वैरायटी उपलब्ध है। इस बार कोरोना के चलते बाजार में मंदी है, लेकिन अब उम्मीद है कि बाजार में तेजी आएगी।

कपड़े की दुकानों पर भी होने लगी चहल-पहल
इसी तरह शादी-विवाह को देखते हुए ब्रांडेड कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी खरीदारी के लिए चहल-पहल बढ़ने लगी है। ब्रास मार्केट स्थित श्रीश्याम एसोसिएट्स के संचालक ने बताया कि उनके यहां रेमंड की हर तरह की वैरायटी उपलब्ध है।

