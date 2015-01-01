पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:एमपीएचडब्ल्यू के साथ मारपीट मामले को लेकर सिविल सर्जन को सौंपा ज्ञापन

रेवाड़ी44 मिनट पहले
रेवाड़ी में एमपीएचडब्ल्यू इकाई की ओर से ज्ञापन सौंपने जाते सदस्य ।

बहुउद्देश्यीय स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन रेवाड़ी की ओर से एमपीएचडब्ल्यू के साथ हुई मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को सिविल सर्जन को ज्ञापन दिया गया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र अलावलपुर में कार्यरत एमपीएचडब्ल्यू करतार सिंह जो कि कोविड ड्यूटी के दौरान गांव भटसाना की ढाणी में सैंपलिंग कर रहा था।

बताया कि उस दौरान एक ईएमटी ने उनके साथ मारपीट की अौर अभद्र व्यवहार किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी नाक पर भी चोट लगी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी कर्मचारी द्वारा ऐसा व्यवहार करना निंदनीय है। उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन से इस संबंध में कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

