पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:सराहनीय परिणाम हासिल करने वाली मेधावी बेटियों को किया सम्मानित

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी में गुडियानी स्कूल में सराहनीय परिणाम हासिल करने वाली छात्राओं को सम्मानित करते अतिथि।

राजकीय मॉडल संस्कृति वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय गुड़ियानी में मंगलवार को बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत मेधावी छात्रा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर बोर्ड परीक्षाओं सहित विभिन्न प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में सराहनीय उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाली बेटियों को सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने पंचायत एवं स्कूल प्रबंधन की इस पहल का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि परिवार एवं समाज को बेटियों के लिए बदलाव आ रहा है।

इस बदलाव की कड़ी को और भी मजबूत करना होगा ताकि हर बेटी उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करके अपने लक्ष्य को हासिल कर सके। मुख्य अतिथि ने कहा कि जिला की बेटियां हर क्षेत्र में अव्वल है और उन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा को हर जगह दर्शाया है। सरपंच मनोज राजौरा ने पंचायत की तरफ से किए जा रहे प्रयासों पर प्रकाश डाला। इस अवसर पर प्रवक्ता स्वरूप कुमारी की देखरेख में छात्राओं ने इस थीम पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति दी।

कार्यक्रम में गांव निवासी रामा देवी एवं कमला देवी को भी सम्मानित किया गया जिन्होंने विपरित परिस्थितियों के बावजूद अपनी बेटियां को उच्च शिक्षा दिलाई। करोना काल मे अच्छा कार्य करने वाले अध्यापकों के साथ-साथ उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले ब्लॉक के प्रत्येक स्कूल के विद्यार्थी, नाहड़ खंड की टॉपर बेटियों के साथ एनएमएमएस उत्तीर्ण करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को भी सम्मानित किया।

तत्पश्चात पीटीआई जयसिंह की देखे रेख में खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। प्राचार्य दुष्यंत कुमार ने अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए उपलब्धियों पर प्रकाश डाला। मंच संचालन प्रवक्ता स्वरूप कुमारी, कृष्ण कुमार, विजयलक्ष्मी ने किया। इस अवसर पर उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी वीरेंद्र सिंह,इंजीनियर किशोर राजौरा एवं कृष्ण कुमार मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें