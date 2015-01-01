पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 जागरूकता:13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा आयुष विभाग की ओर से राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय आयुष मिशन के अंतर्गत आयुष विभाग रेवाड़ी की ओर से 13 नवंबर को आयुर्वेद के प्रवर्तक भगवान धनवंतरी के अवतरण दिवस पर धनतेरस के दिन राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया जाएगा। जिला आयुर्वेद अधिकारी डॉ. अजीत यादव ने बताया कि इस वर्ष कोविड-19 वैश्विक महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए सामाजिक दूरी एवं मास्क का प्रयोग करते हुए राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस पंचकर्म केंद्र हुड्‌डा डिस्पेंसरी सेक्टर-4 रेवाड़ी में मनाया जाएगा।

जिसका थीम कोविड-19 वैश्विक महामारी के लिए आयुर्वेद रहेगा। डॉ. अजीत यादव ने बताया कि आयुष विभाग रेवाड़ी द्वारा उपायुक्त यशेंद्र सिंह के निर्देश पर विभाग की ओर से संशमनी वटी, आयुष 64, अश्वगंधा चूर्ण, एवं आयुष क्वाथ कोविड -19 के बचाव एवं सक्रिय रोगियों को पूरे जिले में वितरण किया जा रहा है।

कोविड-19 जागरूकता के लिए शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर फ्लेक्स लगाए गए हैं एवं 25 हजार पंपलेट वितरित करवाने के साथ ही नगर परिषद के कचरा संग्रहण वाहन द्वारा संदेश भी प्रसारित किया जा रहा है। रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रतिदिन 30 मिनट योगासन, प्राणायाम एवं ध्यान करें, अच्छी नींद लें तथा तनाव से बचें। इसके साथ ही खाना बनाने में लहसुन, जीरा व हल्दी आदि मसालों का प्रयोग करें।

