iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
बयान:नेहरू युवा केन्द्र आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर बढ़ा रहा है कदम : डीसी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवा कार्यक्रम सलाहकार समिति की बैठक

नेहरू युवा केन्द्र के तत्वावधान में गठित युवा क्लब भारत सरकार की योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहयोगी बन युवा शक्ति को सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण देने मे अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं, जिसके लिए युवा केन्द्र की टीम बधाई की पात्र है। डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह गुुरुवार को युवा कार्यक्रम सलाहकार समिति की बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने युवा केन्द्र की वार्षिक कार्य योजना 2020-21 पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। डीसी ने इस समय अवधि में किए जाने वाले कार्यों की जानकारी जुटाते हुए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि केन्द्र की ओर से हर गांव में युवा क्लब का गठन किया जाएं, ताकि गांव-गांव तक सरकार की योजनाओं का प्रभावी तरीके से आमजन को लाभ मिल सकें। युवा केन्द्र के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं को आत्मरक्षा के गुर सिखाने के भी निर्देश दिए।

एनवाईसी जिला युवा समन्वयक मोनिका नान्दल ने केन्द्र की गतिविधियों के बारे में विस्तार से अवगत कराया। बैठक में एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविन्द्र यादव, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी राजेश कुमार, डीएसओ सुदेश कुमार, भारत स्काउट एवं गाइड से अमित, एनएसएस से पिंकी, नेहरू युवा केन्द्र से प्रेम सिंह यादव, स्वयंसेवक राजेश, हिमांशु व राजू यादव मौजूद रहे।

